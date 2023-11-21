Whispering Christmas on Ohio Light Trail

Whispering Christmas at Fort St. Clair Park in Eaton joins over 70 stops on this year’s Ohio Holiday Lights Trail. R-H file photo

EATON — The City of Eaton’s Whispering Christmas Committee is excited to announce its annual holiday light display, Whispering Christmas at Fort St. Clair, is one of several featured on this year’s Ohio Holiday Lights Trail.

“There is so much to see and do in Ohio during the holidays, and the light displays across the state make the Christmas season even more magical,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “The Ohio Holiday Lights Trail is truly unique, and the stops are great destinations to spend time with family and experience the heart of Ohio’s communities.”

“This year’s Whispering Christmas display features over 2 million lights and special displays to delight visitors of all ages. What will be new this year? Come find out,” City of Eaton Community Development Specialist Leslie Collins said.

“The holidays are about coming together to celebrate, and it’s great that we get to do that in a way with destinations from all across the state coming together for the trail to celebrate the holidays,” said Lydia Mihalik, director of the Ohio Department of Development which oversees TourismOhio. “We have destinations that have been on the trail since it started, and others are featured for the first time this year. It’s a wonderful tradition to be a part of.”

Along with the dazzling new stops featured on the trail, there are many destinations that have made themselves holiday traditions in the hearts of Ohioans. This is the second time Whispering Christmas has been a part of the Ohio Holiday Lights Trail. With 70 stops along the self-guided trail, this season’s Holiday Lights Trail is the largest yet.

“We hope everyone who ventures to see all the displays on this year’s Ohio Holiday Lights Trail makes Whispering Christmas one of their favorite stops,” Collins added. “And while you’re at it, visit our local businesses and restaurants as you celebrate this holiday season.”

Fort St. Clair’s Whispering Christmas, located at 135 Camden Road, will be open from 6-9:30 p.m. each evening, Dec. 1-31. Whispering Christmas is a drive-through display. Admission is free, but a $5 donation per vehicle is appreciated, with all proceeds benefiting Fort St. Clair Whispering Christmas. Although the official start date is Dec. 1, Whispering Christmas will be open for a special preview Friday night, Nov. 24 following Downtown Eaton’s White Christmas celebration at 6 p.m., and will remain open the last week of November. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/23dhu7xx.

The 2023 Ohio Holiday Lights Trail is available for print or download online at Ohio, The Heart of it All’s Holidays in Ohio landing page, and on the City of Eaton’s website, www.cityofeaton.org under “Latest News.”

Operating within Ohio’s Department of Development, TourismOhio works to showcase all Ohio has to offer as a “place of adventure, a place of promise, and the place for you.”

The Ohio Department of Development empowers communities to succeed by investing in Ohio’s people, places, and businesses. Learn more about ODD at development.ohio.gov.