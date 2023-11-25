Brookville tree lighting on November 29

The Brookville tree in Albert Gruenig Park, 120 Market St., will soon be filled with lights for the annual downtown Christmas tree lighting event. Terry Baver | The Register-Herald

BROOKVILLE — The annual downtown Christmas tree lighting will take place Wednesday, Nov. 29, from 6-8 p.m. at Albert Gruenig Park, located at 120 Market St.

The tree lighting will take place at 6:30 p.m.

Prior to the tree lighting the Leiberettes will perform at 6:20 p.m., followed by the Shades of Blue at 6:25 p.m.

There will be horse-drawn carriage rides, reindeer and a visit from Santa Claus.

Many of the downtown businesses will be open for those attending the event to do some Christmas shopping.