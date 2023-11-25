Brookville tree lighting on November 29

BROOKVILLE — The annual downtown Christmas tree lighting will take place Wednesday, Nov. 29, from 6-8 p.m. at Albert Gruenig Park, located at 120 Market St.
The tree lighting will take place at 6:30 p.m.
Prior to the tree lighting the Leiberettes will perform at 6:20 p.m., followed by the Shades of Blue at 6:25 p.m.
There will be horse-drawn carriage rides, reindeer and a visit from Santa Claus.
Many of the downtown businesses will be open for those attending the event to do some Christmas shopping.