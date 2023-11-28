Community Thanksgiving Dinner serves over 850

Over 850 meals were served during the 28th annual Preble County Community Thanksgiving Dinner on Thursday, Nov. 23. Some 74 volunteers helped make the dinner funded by many donors a success. Over 850 meals were served during the 28th annual Preble County Community Thanksgiving Dinner on Thursday, Nov. 23. Some 74 volunteers helped make the dinner funded by many donors a success. Over 850 meals were served during the 28th annual Preble County Community Thanksgiving Dinner on Thursday, Nov. 23. Some 74 volunteers helped make the dinner funded by many donors a success.

EATON — With the help of donations from community members, and the collaboration of dozens of volunteers, over 850 meals were served during the 28th annual Preble County Community Thanksgiving Dinner on Thursday, Nov. 23.

“We would like to thank all of those involved in the preparation and distribution of the day’s event,” Janelle Caron, Preble County Director for the Miami Valley Community Action Partnership, said. “We would also like to thank the Preble County Fairgrounds for use of their facility, and the Preble County Pork Festival for use of some equipment. A special thank you to Steiner’s Country Market for cutting the meat and discounted prices. We would also like to especially thank those who donated funds and volunteered to support this event.

“This is run solely on donations from the community and volunteers, and without that, we would not be able to provide this to those who need it,” Caron added.

According to Caron, 74 volunteers assisted with cooking and meal preparation.

This year’s dinner was again a drive-through and pick up, or delivery event. According to Caron, 330 meals were delivered by volunteer drives and 400 were preordered for pickup. An additional 123 meals which had not been preordered were also given out.

According to Caron, all leftover food was to be distributed to the YWCA’s domestic violence shelter, HIT Foundation’s homeless shelter, recovery housing, and local churches.

Organizers are hoping to be able to bring the Community Thanksgiving Dinner back in person in 2024, according to Caron.

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 9347-683-4061 and follow on X @emowenjr.