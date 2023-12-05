Holiday events spread Christmas cheer

Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eaton Joint Boosters hosted the Annual Craft and Music Festival on Saturday, Dec. 2, at Eaton High/Middle School. Shoppers could purchase craft items and take in musical performances from students in kindergarten-12th grade, and performances from the middle and high school bands. The day also included a silent auction, bake sale and raffles. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

PREBLE COUNTY — Holiday events continue as area communities countdown to Christmas.

The West Alexandria Celebration Committee’s Christmas in the Village is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 9, from noon-5 p.m. Visit local businesses and enjoy the community, and win door prizes. Santa will be at Santa Villa from 1-4 p.m. on both Saturday, Dec. 9, and Sunday, Dec. 10. There will be gifts for all children who visit Santa.

Preble Players will present its 4th Annual Holiday Happening: A Truly Special Birthday show on Saturday, and Sunday, Dec. 9-10, at 3 and 7 p.m. at the Joy and Whimsy Depot, 200 W. Dayton St., in Lewisburg. A Truly Special Birthday is a look at the birth of Jesus through the modern eyes of the healthcare and social systems. “Funny, warm, and insightful, this one-act play will be part of a larger birthday party for a truly special birth,” according to Preble Players. Tickets are available at Eaton Floral in Eaton, from Mark Madigan at The Bistro in Lewisburg, and online at Ticket Source at www.prebleplayers.org. For more information, email Lisa Marling at [email protected].

Lewisburg Historical Society will host its Christmas at the Caboose on Saturday, Dec. 9, from 4-6 p.m. The Candy Cane hunt in the park is at 6:15 p.m. Receive a free golden ticket from Santa’s elf and have it punched by the train conductor. Visit with Santa and his elves in the caboose and get a gold chocolate coin and a Polaroid photo with Santa (while supplies last.) Inside the train depot, warm up with free hot cocoa and cookies. Enjoy cookie decorating and kids crafts. Raffle tickets for a basket raffle benefitting the Lewisburg Historical Society Scholarship will also be sold, as will freshly popped kettle corn. At 6:15 p.m. head over to the covered bridge at the park for the reading of the Candy Cane Story and a flashlight candy cane hunt.

Eaton Joint Boosters hosted the Annual Craft and Music Festival on Saturday, Dec. 2, at Eaton High/Middle School. Shoppers could purchase craft items and take in musical performances from students in kindergarten-12th grade, and performances from the middle and high school bands. The day also included a silent auction, bake sale and raffles.

Lewisburg showed off its Christmas spirit on Sunday, Dec. 3, with its 19th annual Christmas Lighting of the Lights Celebration in Lewisburg Community Park. The evening included a Christmas Parade, visits with Santa Claus, and a grand lighting ceremony for the Christmas displays in the park.

