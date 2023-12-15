BBL to host Victorian parlor games at Brookville historical site

BROOKVILLE — Get in the holiday spirit the old-fashioned way by taking part in Victorian Parlor Games on Tuesday, Dec. 19, at the Brookville Historical Exhibit Building, 3 Hay Avenue, Brookville.

The merriment runs from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and will be led by Chris Blackford of the Brookville Branch Library in partnership with the Brookville Historical Society.

Library manager, Damian Kristof, expounds on the collaboration: “We’ve developed a strong relationship with the Brookville Historical society. They provide and maintain a vast collection of information while maintaining several impressive historical sites and their volunteers do an incredible job stretching their time and resources as far as they can, so we like to do what we can to drive more attention their way.”

“This event is great opportunity to experience and explore a historical Brookville home in ways that aren’t typically available,” he continued.

The library hosted an event about Victorian Christmas traditions in December 2022.

“It was more of a historical presentation last year with some example parlor games thrown in toward the end” Blackford explained. “That was so much fun that I decided to focus on the parlor games this year, perhaps with some history sprinkled in here and there between games.”

Nothing spices up a holiday party like a good murder mystery. One of the games included in the evening is called “Wink Murder.” In order to play this game, one participant acts as the “murderer,” while another plays the detective whose job it is to identify him or her. The murderer covertly winks at the other players in the circle, causing them to drop dead. Using his or her deductive reasoning skills the detective has three shots to guess which of the players left alive is the murderer.

Another one is called “The Laughing Game.” During this game, one player begins by saying the word “ha” with a straight face. The second player continues saying “ha ha,” followed by “ha ha ha” and so forth in a circle. The object is keeping it going as long as possible without cracking up. If a player breaks so much as a smile, they’re out of the game.

This event is for adults; however, families are also invited to join in the revelry. It’s free fun without devices or media.

Participants are encouraged to park in the lot next to the building on Hay Avenue.

Register online at daytonmetrolibrary.org on the Brookville Branch Events tab, by phone at 937-463-2665, or at the library.

For more information on this event or other library programs, visit the Brookville Branch Library or daytonmetrolibrary.org.