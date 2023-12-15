Votel announces Common Please Court campaign

EATON — Preble County Prosecuting Attorney Martin P. Votel announced last week he will be running for judge of the Preble County Court of Common Pleas, General Division, in 2024.

He will appear on on the Republican primary ballot on March 19, 2024, and if successful, will appear on the general election ballot on Nov. 5, 2024.

The general division judge presides over all felony criminal cases, all civil claims involving disputes over $15,000, and all domestic relations cases. There is one general division judge in Preble County and the term of office is six-years.

In a press release announcing his campaign, Votel noted, “For the past 19 years, I have served as Preble County’s Republican Prosecuting Attorney. As prosecutor, I have personally, and through my staff, prosecuted thousands of felony and misdemeanor cases. I have also provided legal guidance and advocacy for every county office and board, for our 12 townships, and for many of our fire and EMS departments. Having worked in public law for nearly 27 years, I believe I have the character and the experience to be an excellent judge. I love Preble County. The law is my passion. And I am devoted to public service.”

He continued, “I am a political conservative and have been a Republican my entire adult life. If elected, I vow to apply the law as written and to foster in the court a culture of professionalism, service, and accountability. I am happy, at this early stage in my campaign, to announce the endorsements of our county sheriff, Michael L. Simpson, and our state representative, Rodney Creech, and I hope to announce the endorsements of other respected Preble Countians in the near future.

“I look forward to meeting as many of my fellow Preble Countians as possible on the campaign trial and to earning your vote for judge of the Court of Common Pleas, General Division, in 2024,” he concluded the announcement.