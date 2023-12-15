This week at Brookville Branch Library

BROOKVILLE — This week at the Brookville Branch Library, located at 120 Blue Pride Drive, Brookville:

Tuesday, Dec. 19

Victorian Parlor Games, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

This merry event for adults will take place at the Brookville Historical Society’s Exhibit Building, at 3 Hay Avenue, Brookville. Parking is available in the lot next to the building on Hay Avenue.

Adults are welcome to celebrate the holidays Victorian-style and play some beloved parlor games. Bring some friends and make new ones while enjoying the festivities! Families are invited to take part in the fun too!

Register in advance under the Brookville Branch Events tab online at daytonmetrolibrary.org, by calling 937-463-2665 or at the library.

Wednesday, Dec. 20

Teen Advisory Board, 3-4:30 p.m.

Teens in grades 7-12 can apply to be on the library’s Teen Advisory Board where they can not only fulfill school community service requirements, but can also be an integral part of the community utilizing teamwork, leadership, and empowerment! These teens can get a say in what happens at the library and complete community service projectsat the same time!

A completed application is required for attendance and may be picked up at the library. Please email Ally Doerman-Bays, [email protected], with any questions.

Thursday, Dec. 21

Rainbow Alliance, 3-5 p.m.

Teens in grades 7 through 12 are welcome to come to a safe space for those who identify as gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, or meet an ally and discuss LGBTQIA+ history, current events, and pop culture. Registration is not required.

The library will be open Friday, December 22 and Saturday, December 23 from 9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The library will be closed for the holidays on Monday, Dec. 25 and Tuesday, Dec. 26. The library will reopen on Wednesday, Dec. 27, from 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. and be open on Thursday, Dec. 28 from 9:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 29 and Saturday, Dec. 30 from 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. There are no events scheduled at the library for that week.