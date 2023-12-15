TVS-MVCTC FFA members receive Blue Jacket Grant

WEST ALEXANDRIA — This fall, two of Twin Valley South-MVCTC FFA’s first-year FFA members found out they had been awarded an FFA Blue Jacket as part of the Ohio FFA’s Blue Jacket program.

As part of the hundreds of students from across Ohio who either applied or were nominated to be a part of the Blue Jackets program, this member was given the gift of corduroy to cement their part in the FFA. The members from TVS who will now be able to wear their own official dress are Shyanna Hoisington and Levi Ritchie.

The jackets these members received was sponsored by Chris Petelle from Superior Ag Solutions, LLC.

The Ohio FFA Foundation receives and processes applications every year, but wouldn’t be able to provide its member’s jackets without the help of selfless donors. Those interested in contributing to this program in the future should contact Shelby Brown at the Ohio FFA Foundation ([email protected]). More information about the Blue Jackets program can be found at ohioffa.org/foundation/programs/blue-jackets.