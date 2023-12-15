This month at Preble County District Libraries

PREBLE COUNTY — The Preble County District Library recently announced its December programming calendar.

New: Weekly Winter Storytimes & Crafts for Kids

Many of our branches offer weekly in-person storytimes for kids of all ages. Our storytimes are formulated around Every Child Ready to Read initiative, focusing on the five early literacy practices of reading, singing, playing, talking, and writing. Some crafts may get a little messy.

• Monday, Dec. 18 at New Paris at 5:30 p.m.: Storytime

• Tuesday, Dec. 19 at Camden at 5:30 p.m.: Little Ones Storytime

New: Eaton Storytimes – Winter Session Registration Open

Runs from Jan. 3-Feb. 8. Registration is required. To register, call the Eaton Branch at 937-456-4331.

• Mother Goose Storytime (birth-age 3): Wednesday or Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

• Eaton Library Mice Storytime (age 3-Pre-K): Wednesday or Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

• Family Storytime (birth-age 5): Thursday at 4:45 p.m.

• After School Crew Storytime (age 6-12): Thursday at 4:45 p.m.

New: Kids Grab & Go Crafts – all branches

December’s Kids Grab & Go kit is a Stuffed Gingerbread Man craft.

Kids grab & go kits are available at all branches unless noted otherwise. Contact your local branch to reserve a kit while supplies last.

New: Tween/Teen Grab & Go Crafts – all branches

December’s Tween/Teen Grab & Go kit is a Scent Roller craft.

Tween/Teen grab & go kits are available at all branches unless noted otherwise. Contact your local branch to reserve a kit while supplies last.

New: Let’s Get Crafty!

The Preble County District Library offers various adult craft and social programs in December at several of our locations throughout Preble County.

Saturday, Dec. 16 at Eaton at 1 p.m.: Holiday Cocoa and Cards

Monday, Dec. 18 at Eaton at 6 p.m.: Social Stitch

Tuesday, Dec. 19 at PC Room at 6 p.m.: Open Craft Night

Tuesday, Dec. 19 at New Paris at 6 p.m.: Clay Pot Snowman

Thursday, Dec. 21 at Eldorado at 4:30 p.m. Macramé Ornaments

New: Family Crafts and Activities

The Preble County District Library offers various craft and social programs for kids, teens, and families in December at several of our locations throughout Preble County.

Monday, Dec. 18 at New Paris during open hours: Joy of Giving Craft Corner

Tuesday, Dec. 19 at Eaton at 3:30 p.m.: Teens: Blue Box Party

Wednesday, Dec. 20 at West Manchester at 4:30 p.m.: Ornament-Palooza

Wednesday, Dec. 20 at Camden at 6 p.m.: After School Fun

Saturday, Dec. 30 at West Alexandria at noon: Lego Club

New: Stay & Play Hour – Every Wednesday in December

Stop into the Eaton Branch for our Stay & Play Hour, every Wednesday in December at 10:30 a.m.! This is a chance for parents and toddlers to socialize with other families and for kids to play with books, puppets, blocks, a ball pit, and more! This program is for children ages 0-5 years of age.

New: The Giving Tree – Open Hours at West Elkton, Dec. 13-21

The West Elkton Branch will hold its second annual Giving Tree event from December 13-21. Kids and teens: stop in and see our Giving Tree and pick out a small gift and candy cane from the tree! (limit one per person during the event and while supplies last.) We will have hot cocoa available during the above event times, so grab a cup and a good book and enjoy the wonder of the Giving Tree!

New: Kids Karaoke – Thursday, Dec. 21 at Eaton at 4 p.m.

Perfect for mini music lovers aged 3-8, it’s time to Karaoke like a Kid! Children can let their hair down, unleash their inner performers, and sing along to some of their favorite songs. Whether they’re belting out the classic Disney hit “Let it Go” from Frozen or dancing to the catchy tune of “Baby Shark”, Kid Karaoke offers a fun and interactive way for children to engage with music. Designed for kids aged 3-8, this experience provides a safe and inclusive space for children to express themselves, build their confidence, and have a blast singing and grooving along to their favorite tunes.

Other Library Program Offerings

Book a Librarian

Would you like to learn more about computers? Do you have a new tablet or smartphone you’d like to learn more about? The Reference Librarian is happy to help! Book an appointment on Wednesday afternoons between 1-4 for assistance with: tablets/e-readers, computers, Microsoft Office, Internet, resumes and job searching, using the library catalog, and research. Call 937-456-5562, email preblerefat preblelibrary.org, or stop by the library in person to set up an appointment!

Explore & More Adventure Pass Program

Explore & More now with your PCDL Library Card! We are excited to introduce our newest service, the Explore & More Adventure Pass Program, enabling PCDL patrons to borrow passes using their library card. This one-time pass, which must be checked out in person at the Eaton Branch, grants patrons limited free access to attractions that would otherwise charge admission fees.

Participating organizations include The Dayton Art Institute, Boonshoft Museum of Discovery, Johnston Farm & Indian Agency, and Carillon Historical Park.

*Each organization sets its own rules for how many individuals are covered under its passes and which days the passes will be honored. Patrons are advised to call the organization ahead of their visit for hours and rules.

Don’t Throw Away Local History – Contact the Preble Co. Genealogy Room, Instead!

The Preble Co. Genealogy Room is interested in archiving any local and family historical items you might come across as you clean. This includes (but is not limited to): old paperwork/documents/records, family bibles with family information, pictures of Preble Co. residents, landmarks, and properties, old maps and land records and any items having to do with the history of Preble County, its families and the surrounding areas.

If you come across an item as you clean and wish to donate it to the PC Room, please contact us at 937-456-4970 Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. or by email at pcroomat preblelibrary.org.

Preble Co. Records Online – families, obituaries, marriages, historic landmarks, and more

Search the library’s in-house Genealogical & Historical Records collections. Visit https://preblelibrary.org/genealogy to get started on your search! Family files can also be researched in person at the PC Room. To view a list of all PC Room resources, visit https://preblelibrary.org/genealogy/holdings.