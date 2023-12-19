Students uninjured in bus crash

Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald No students were injured when a car struck a Preble Shawnee Local Schools bus on Thursday, Dec. 14, at the intersection of Ohio 122 and Ohio 503 in Gratis Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald

GRATIS – No students were injured when a car struck a Preble Shawnee Local Schools bus on Thursday, Dec. 14, at the intersection of Ohio 122 and Ohio 503 in Gratis.

“We are glad to report that no students were injured,” PS Superintendent Todd Bowling said via email. “Couple of scared students due to our bus being hit from the side. Our driver had to be checked out for injuries, but her quick decision making kept our students safe.”

“Bus drivers have to be on high alert while driving due to cars not stopping during student pick up, at their homes and dangerous intersections,” Bowling added. “Anything we can do to get more notification of stop signs at intersections like the one where the accident occurred would be great — if the state could assist with additional notification or something that brings more attention to the intersection.”

“These intersections have cars stopping different ways from one block to the next. Not a very safe situation for drivers,” Bowling said of the area.