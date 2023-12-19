PCSO Deputy killed in crash Preble County Sheriff’s Deputy Joshua Isaac Hamilton, 34, of Eldorado, was killed in a two-vehicle crash in the 4700 block of Ohio 503 early Monday morning, Dec. 18. The crash also killed the driver of the second vehicle.

GRATIS TOWNSHIP — A Preble County Sheriff’s Deputy was killed in a two-vehicle crash in the 4700 block of Ohio 503 early Monday morning, Dec. 18. The crash also killed the driver of the second vehicle.

According to a press release issued later Monday morning, the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the double-fatal crash which occurred in Gratis Township at approximately 4:09 a.m.

Deputy Joshua Isaac Hamilton, 34, of Eldorado, was traveling southbound on state Ohio 503 in a marked 2018 Ford Explorer, while Michael Eugene Gayhart II, 36, of West Elkton was traveling northbound. The vehicles collided in a head-on crash.

Both Deputy Hamilton and Gayhart II were pronounced deceased at the scene. No other individuals were in either vehicle when the crash occurred, according to troopers.

Both the north and south lanes of Ohio 503 were closed because of the crash but had reopened at press time.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash remained under investigation at press time, Monday.

In a separate press release Monday, Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson reported “a Deputy Sheriff assigned to road patrol died early this morning in a two-vehicle fatal crash which occurred on Ohio 503, between Gratis and West Alexandria. Shortly after 4 a.m., 9-1-1 dispatchers received a call reporting the crash. Deputies responded to the scene and found that a Sheriff’s cruiser was involved in the crash.

“Deputy Joshua Hamilton was transported to the Kettering Preble ER Campus in Eaton, where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the second vehicle also died in the crash.

“Deputy Hamilton has been with the Sheriff’s Office since May of 2022. He was assigned to the jail until June of 2023, when he was promoted to Road Patrol. Hamilton had served in the United States Navy Reserve and was currently serving in the United States Army National Guard,” Simpson continued. “He is survived by his parents and his 10-year-old daughter. Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced as they become available. All inquiries regarding the crash should be directed to [email protected].”

