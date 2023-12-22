TCN Lady Panthers host Breakfast with Santa

On Saturday, Dec. 16, the Tri County North High School Lady Panthers basketball team hosted its second annual Breakfast with Santa event. The event included a free all-you-can eat pancake breakfast with Santa which included pancakes, drinks, music, picture with Santa and goodies for each child. Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald On Saturday, Dec. 16, the Tri County North High School Lady Panthers basketball team hosted its second annual Breakfast with Santa event. This year, the team served over 450 pancakes and had a total of 200-plus people who came with their families. Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald

“We do our event at the Community of Faith Youth Building. Last year we served 150 pancakes and around 30 kids. This year with it being our second year we were very excited for our turnout,” TCN Coach Jessica Spitler said.

“We do this free event as a team to serve our community and give back for the support they give the girls through the year in our fundraisers and by coming out to the games,” Spitler added.

The event is a free breakfast with donations only accepted. The donations pay to cover the cost of the event.

“We have a great Santa that volunteers his times to our team event,” Spitler said. “He goes out of his way and really talks to all of the guests. We had several families of all ages getting their pictures done with him.”

Coach Spitler is proud of how every player and their family support the events they put on, along with the community.

“In my 11th year as head varsity coach I think not only are we building a basketball program here in Lewisburg, it’s important to teach life skills,” she said.“We have had a big following with a lot of support the last few years and I want these young kids that come out to events like this to look up to our players and for the players to give back to them as they are supporting us at games and events.”

“I truly believe that these young ladies are impacting not only our community but also are role models for our youth,” she added. “It’s always nice to take some time away from the gym and bring together the team to do other things — and what better time then during the holidays. This is an event the little kids will remember going to.”