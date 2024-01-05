Arson suspected in West Elkton house fire

Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

WEST ELKTON — A house fire in West Elkton on Monday, Jan. 1, is being investigated as arson, according to fire officials.

According to reports, West Elkton-Gratis Township Fire District crews responded to the 100 block of Camden Ave. for a residential structure fire at approximately 9 p.m. Monday evening.

The Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office suspect the fire was intentionally set and is investigating the fire as arson.

Anyone having information regarding the fire is encouraged to call the State Fire Marshal’s Office at 800-589-2728. Individuals with information could be given a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification of a person or persons responsible for the fire.

