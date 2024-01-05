Ulrich named Somerville Bank CEO

Ulrich Taylor

PREBLE COUNTY — Beginning Monday, Jan. 1, Somerville Bank’s President David Douglas Ulrich became the bank’s 10th Chief Executive Officer in its 114-year history.

The Board of Directors appointed Ulrich President & CEO at its December meeting. He will replace former CEO Paul Taylor due to Taylor’s planned retirement.

Ulrich is a graduate of Eaton High School and received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Bowling Green State University where he majored in finance. Additionally, he earned his MBA from Miami University’s Farmer’s School of Business with a concentration in finance, making him not only a great fit, but an asset to Somerville Bank, bank officials said in a recent press release. Prior to joining Somerville Bank, he worked as a Pharmaceutical Sales Manager for Pfizer and as a Personal Banker and Sales Manager for JP Morgan Chase Bank.

CEO Ulrich began his career with Somerville in 2009 as an AVP in the Hamilton market and then served as the Senior Vice President and Chief Lending Officer since 2015, most recently being appointed President in January 2022. Over the last 5 years, he has worked closely with former Bank CEO Paul E. Taylor as well as the board of directors to develop a successful succession plan and ensure a smooth transition following Taylor’s retirement.

Taylor’s banking career extends over 40 years, the last 30 with Somerville Bank, where he spearheaded a tremendous period of growth and positive impact, according to the release. “I am fully confident that Doug has the skills, vision, and ability to lead Somerville Bank in the right direction. He and I have worked together for several years, and I have seen first-hand his tenacity and capacity to lead. Doug’s vast experience in finance, his strong code of ethics and analytical skills, makes him more than qualified for the position,” said Taylor. “The bank’s Board of Directors and I are confident in Doug’s abilities, and we are looking forward to seeing Somerville Bank’s future under Doug’s leadership.”

Taylor will continue to work along the side of the Ulrich as the CFO of Somerville Bank over the next few years. “I will remain as CFO of Somerville Bank, and I’m also looking forward to enjoying more time with family,” he added.

“I am honored by the confidence Paul and the Board of Directors have placed in me over the years, and I’m humbled to have their blessing by appointing me as the Bank’s CEO. I’m extremely excited for the continued growth and future of this bank,” Ulrich said.

Ulrich currently lives in West Chester, and is the father of two children, 12-year-old daughter Aspen and 10-year-old son Ryker. He enjoys actively coaching and watching his children participate in youth sports and spending time on the family farm.

Somerville Bank is a locally owned full-service community bank proudly serving Southwestern Ohio with seven branch locations across Preble, Butler, and Montgomery counties.