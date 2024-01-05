Patrol releases New Year’s holiday report

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting six fatal crashes resulting in seven fatalities on Ohio’s roadways during the 2023-2024 New Year’s holiday according to provisional statistics.

Of the seven fatalities, five of those killed were not wearing an available safety belt.

The four-day reporting period began at midnight on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, and ran through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 1. This is a decrease from the four-day reporting period last year, when 13 fatalities were reported.

Troopers made 3,259 traffic enforcement contacts, including 272 OVI arrests, 106 distracted driving and 409 safety belt citations.

The public is encouraged to continue using #677 to report dangerous or impaired drivers, as well as drug activity.