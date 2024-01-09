Editor’s note: Organizations in The Register-Herald’s coverage area are encouraged to submit scheduled events and news for the weekly News Briefs. Items can be emailed to [email protected]. Deadline for inclusion in the Wednesday edition is 5 p.m. the Friday prior; deadline for inclusion in the Saturday edition is 5 p.m. the Wednesday prior. Items are published as space allows until the date of events has passed, or for ongoing listings, until removal is requested.

PCMHRB hosting online ‘Coffee Chat’

Preble County Mental Health & Recovery Board will host virtual Coffee Chats Thursdays, 3:30-4:30 p.m. For more information and to join online, visit https://www.pcmhrb.org/coffee-chats.html.

Breakfast at the Lodge

The New Paris Masonic Lodge invites the public for “Breakfast at the Lodge” every second Saturday of the month, next on Saturday, Jan. 13. Cost is $9 for adults, $4 for children. Breakfast will be served from 7-10 a.m. at 116 S Washington in New Paris. The menu consists of sausage, eggs hashbrowns, biscuits and gravy, pancakes, coffee and juice.

NT BOE meetings set

The organizational meeting of the National Trail Local Schools Board of Education will be held on Thursday, Jan. 11, at 6 p.m., in the Media Center, 6940 Oxford-Gettysburg Road, New Paris, for the purpose of organization. The January regular board meeting of the board of education will be begin immediately following the organizational meeting. The purpose of the meeting will be for all general purposes.

Ballot review set

The Preble County March 19, 2024 Primary Election ballots will be ready for public review on Tuesday through Thursday, Jan. 16-18, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Friday, Jan. 19, from 8 a.m. to noon. Contact the Preble County Board of Elections office to view the ballots.

Line dancing class

Adult line dancing classes are offered at the Earl Heck Center, 201 N. Main St., Englewood. Classes are held on Monday mornings. A beginner class is offered at 9:30 a.m., followed by an intermediate class at 10:45 a.m. A new session began Monday, Jan. 8. For more information, call Rose at 937-233-6247.

PC ESC meeting

The organizational and regular meetings of the Preble County Educational Service Center Governing Board will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 24. The organizational meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the January regular meeting will begin immediately following the organizational meeting. The purpose of the meetings is for organizational purposes and all regular business.

Parkinson’s exercise class

A new session of Parkinson’s Fit Club exercise class are being held each Wednesday at the Earl Heck Center, 201 N. Main St., Englewood. Classes run from 12:15-1 p.m. These classes are taught by Physical Therapists from Kettering Health’s NeuroRehab and Balance Center and are designed to empower people with Parkinson’s Disease to fight back against the disease with specific exercises to counteract movement challenges experienced by those with Parkinson’s. Classes are tailored for different levels of fitness and Parkinson’s symptoms. All ages and fitness levels are welcome. Through the support of the Parkinson’s Foundation, these classes are offered for free. For more information, call 937-401-7512.

Continued road closure

Brubaker Road at Brubaker Covered Bridge is closed for an as of yet undetermined period of time, beginning at Ohio 122 and ending at Aukerman Creek Road due to damage to the bridge incurred in a traffic crash. No traffic is permitted.