Board members receive oath of office

Brookville Local Schools Treasurer Katrina Hillard gave the oath of office to Fred Garber with the assistance from his wife. Terry Baver | The Register-Herald Incumbent Brookville Local Schools board member Susan Steck (left) receives the oath of office with assistance from board president Judy Hoover. Terry Baver | The Register-Herald Incumbent Brookville Local Schools board member Tim Denlinger receives the oath of office with assistance from board member Joy Eyler. Terry Baver | The Register-Herald

BROOKVILLE — The oath of office was given during the organizational meeting to three Brookville Local Schools board of education members who were elected in the Nov. 7, 2023 election.

Brookville Local Schools Treasurer Katrina Hillard gave the oath of office to incumbents Susan Steck and Tim Denlinger.

Hillard also gave the oath of office to Fred Garber, who is serving his first term as a board member.

After the oaths were completed, the board elected Judy Hoover once again as board president.

The board elected Joy Eyler as board vice president.

Board members were then appointed as representatives/delegates to the following committees/organizations:

• Denlinger – athletics council

• Eyler – Brookville Community Scholarship Foundation

• Hoover – district policy and the Ohio School Board Association annual conference delegate

• Garber – OSBA alternate delegate to the annual conference and district technology liaison

• Steck – OSBA legislative liaison

Also during the organizational meeting, the board indicated it recognizes the Brookville School Employee Association as the sole and exclusive bargaining agent for all classified personnel in the school district eligible for membership in the association.

The board also indicated it recognizes the Brookville Teachers Association, an affiliate of the Ohio Education Association/National Education Association,as the sole and inclusive bargaining agent for all certified personnel in the school district eligible for membership in the association.

The board indicates it recognizes the following legal firms as those most commonly used by the district. The firms are:

• Bricker and Eckler LLP (debt and election)

• Frost, Brown, Todd (finance and labor)

• Park Street law group, LLC (tax revision and appeal)

• Subashi, Wildermuth and Justice (general counsel)

The board also designated Hillard as the district’s public records designee.

During the regular meeting, the board approved a contract for superintendent Jason Wood, effective Aug. 1, 2025 through July 31, 2030.

The board approved the contract of Scott Petry as custodial manager for the remainder of the 2023-2024 school year.

The board approved a contract for Elizabeth Osswald as paraprofessional for the remainder of the 2023-2024 school year.

The board gave its authorization to join the OSBA.

The board granted the following professional leave requests:

• Riley Cruse – A-list classroom classroom Observation at Stevenson Elementary School in Riverside and Demmitt Elementary School in Vandalia (Jan. 18)

• Ashley George, Stephanie Hinds and Shawn Thomas – the Ohio Association of Elementary School Administrators and the The Ohio Association of Secondary School Administrators Women’s Leadership Conference in Columbus, Ohio (Jan. 30-31)

Reach Terry Baver at [email protected].