DG settlement helping Preble foodbanks

EATON — In 2022, Ohio County Auditor’s, Weights and Measures inspectors, found that Dollar General had between 16 percent and 88 percent of products at individual stores priced incorrectly. Ohio Law only allows a two percent error rate for individual stores. For instance, a can of pasta would be priced at $1.50 on the shelf but at the register it would ring up with a cost of $2.25.

Attorney General, David Yost filed a law suit against the Dollar General, and in 2023, a settlement was reached. The settlement is for $1 million dollars, with $750,000 going to the office of Attorney General Yost, and $250,000 covering penalty and investigative costs. Dollar General admits to no wrong doing. Under the settlement Dollar General agreed to provide enough staffing coverage to keep shelf prices up to date. For customers who find an item that costs more than the shelf price Dollar General has to honor the shelf price and fix the incorrect price within 24 hours. District managers also have to conduct random price checks “no less than 45 days,” according to the settlement.

The $750,000 that is going to the office of the Attorney General is being given to food banks and other groups that provide food or personal care items for those in need. Yost asked each County Auditor to pick a food pantry in their county to award their share of the settlement money.

Preble County Auditor Lavon Wright selected The Common Good Food Pantry, located at 113 S. Cherry St., Eaton. Preble County was awarded $6,290.77, and The Common Good Food Pantry was asked by the auditor to split the money between all six food pantries in Preble County.

Funds will be used to purchase food to meet the increasing needs of the pantries. Pantries rely on monetary donations and donations for nonperishable foods to operate.

“I am glad that Attorney General Yost fought to have Dollar General stores change their practices, and to use the settlement money to help food pantries, help people in need,” Wright said. “I’m happy that part of my duties as county auditor is to be the Sealer of Weights and Measures, and that I can help protect the consumer by having our certified inspector,s Tim Hoffman and Sean Maggard, do routine price checking, fuel dispensing tests, and scale testing, throughout the county. This not only helps protect the consumer but it also helps protect the business.”

Preble County food pantries, locations, and service hours:

•The Common Good Food Pantry located within the Once Around Shop at 113 S. Cherry St., Eaton, serving residents of the Eaton Community School District, service hours Monday, Wednesday and Friday 2-4 p.m.

•New Paris Community Food Pantry located in St. Paul’s United Methodist Church at 301 E. Main St., New Paris, serving residents of Jefferson and Jackson Township, service hours Wednesday 2-5 p.m.

•Monroe Township Food Bank located within Ware’s Chapel United Methodist Church at 1060 Foos Rd., West Manchester serving residents of Monroe Township, service hours: Wednesday 3-5 p.m.

•Lewisburg Area Food Pantry located at 106 W. Dayton St., Lewisburg, serving residents of Tri-County North School district, Monday 1-4 p.m., Wednesday 2-5:30 p.m. and the third Saturday of each month, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

•West Alexandria Food Pantry located within St. John’s United Church of Christ, 20 E. South St., West Alexandria, serving residents of Twin Valley South School District, Monday and Wednesday 10 a.m.-noon and the second and last Wednesday of the month 6-7:30 p.m.

•Camden Fish Pantry located 230 N. Main St., Camden, serving residents of the Preble Shawnee School district every Friday, hours vary and the Wednesday after the second Friday, 6-8 p.m.

All the pantries are choice pantries allowing families to choose the foods that best meet their needs and allow families to receive food at least one time per month and more often as needed, but not to exceed one time per week when a family is in great need. In addition, the pantries collaborate to share resources and grant funds to ensure that no matter where you live in the county, you have access to a variety of nutritious food.

In 2023, the six pantries served a combined total of 7,870 households for 22,791 individuals and provided 300,060 meals to families in need. This is a significant increase in comparison to 2022. Food pantries report serving a higher number of households who have never had to request help with food and are needing to come at least one time a month almost every month to make ends meets.