BBL to host history program on WWII Battle of the Beams

BROOKVILLE — Brookville Library Information Services Assistant Chris Blackford will give a presentation on World War II, specifically about the Battle of the Beams. The program will be on Tuesday, Feb. 6 from 6:30–7:30 p.m. at the library, 120 Blue Pride Drive, Brookville.

“The Battle of the Beams was a minor battle of the minds prior to, and during, the Battle of Britain. It was still a battle between the RAF and Luftwaffe, but it was a scientific battle, not one in the air,” Blackford explains, “German scientists devised clever ways to use radio beams to navigate, and the Brits had to put a stop to it or suffer devastating raids from the Luftwaffe.”

“With all of the tragic and important events during the first few years of WWII, it would be easy to overlook a minor scientific and intelligence battle between two air forces. It may have been just a small part of the early war between Britain and Germany, but it’s an interesting one full of intrigue and ingenuity!” he continues.

Seating is limited so register in advance online at daytonmetrolibrary.org on the Brookville Branch Events tab, call 937-463-2665 or at the library.

For more information on this event or other library programs, visit the Brookville Branch Library or daytonmetrolibrary.org.