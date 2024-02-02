Trail’s Ma named PC Spelling Bee Champ

Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald After 12 rounds of challenging words, Martha Ma (National Trail) was named champion with Kya Ferguson (National Trail) as the runner up. Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald

EATON – National Trail 6th grader Martha Ma came out as the county’s top speller, winning the annual Preble County Spelling Bee held Thursday, Jan. 18, at the Eaton Community Schools Performing Arts Center.

Kya Ferguson (National Trail) was the runner up.

Hosted by Preble County ESC Superintendent Shawn Hoff, the spelling bee showcased the best-of-the-best from Preble County area school districts.

Participants included: Paxton Brewer, 6th Grade, Preble Shawnee; Maddox Cherry, 2nd Grade, Tri-County North; Gabriel Corder, 7th Grade, Tri-County North; Emma Fannin, 6th Grade, Tri-County North; Kya Ferguson, 4th Grade, National Trail; Brielle Hamilton, 4th Grade, Eaton; Lillian Heltsley, 4th Grade, Tri-County North; Nash Isaacs, 6th Grade, Twin Valley South; Jaxson Koeller, 6th Grade, Twin Valley South; Ma, 6th Grade, National Trail; Lauren McKee, 7th Grade, Eaton; Alia Richie, 6th Grade, National Trail; Elaina Schutte, 4th Grade, National Trail; Adara Suggs, 7th Grade, Twin Valley South; Berkeley Thomas, 4th Grade, Eaton; Olivia Wicks, 5th Grade, Preble Shawnee and Landon Wright, 8th Grade, Eaton.

PCESC Success Academy Principal Mike Derringer served as pronouncer for the evening.

Spelling bee organizers offered a “very special thank you” to all the spellers’ parents. “You should be very proud of what your child has accomplished,” they noted in the program.

Spelling bee coordinators included Nick Flynn and Derek Lucas from Eaton Community Schools, Jennifer Couch and Amy Skinner from National Trail, Gina Back from Preble Shawnee, Tammy Hicks Christy Mason from Tri-County North, and Doug Dunham and Marissa Jackson from Twin Valley South.

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on X (Formerly Twitter) @emowenjr.