Brookville Branch Library this week

BROOKVILLE — This week at the Brookville Branch Library located at 120 Blue Pride Drive, Brookville:

Monday, Feb. 5

Play and Learn Story Time, 10-10:30 a.m.

This active story time full of fun books, music, movement and sensory play is ideal for kids ages 2-4. Registration is not required.

All Ages Puzzle Battle, 6-8 p.m.

Folks of all ages are invited to come on their own or as a group to battle and see who can solve the same puzzle the fastest! This free event should be great for families!

Register in advance under the Brookville Branch Events tab online at daytonmetrolibrary.org, by calling 937-463-2665 or at the library.

Tuesday, Feb. 6

Mother Goose on the Loose: Baby and Toddler Storytime, 10-10:45 a.m.

Bring babies and toddlers for games, songs and stories that have an early literacy base and are designed to aid in stimulating the learning process for babies and toddlers. Caregivers are encouraged to bring children from ages birth to 24 months old to join in this fun program. Registration is not required.

Tween Tuesday, 3-4 p.m.

Kids ages 9-12 years old can hangout, play video games, make crafts and more with their friends! Each week will be something different! Registration is not required.

WWII: The Battle of the Beams, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

The U.K. and Germany fought a different kind of battle before the Battle of Britain: The Battle of the Beams. This event for adults will learn about this fascinating fight for air superiority during Britain’s Darkest Hour.

Wednesday, Feb. 7

Preschool Storytime, 10-11 a.m.

Children ages 3-5 years can enjoy stories, songs (Miss Teresa plays her guitar), and other fun learning activities designed to develop the language, literacy, and social skills a preschooler needs for school success. Registration is not required.

Coding Club, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Kids ages 6-12 can join a free coding club at the library to learn computer science concepts in a safe and supportive environment. Through lessons in programming language, and utilization of art, game design, and storytelling, learn the concepts of loops, variables, conditionals, and functions that form the basis for all programming languages.

Register in advance under the Brookville Branch Events tab online at daytonmetrolibrary.org, by calling 937-463-2665 or at the library.

Thursday, Feb. 8

Movers and Shakers Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m.

It’s never too early to grow a child’s love of learning. This early literacy-based program features music, dancing, rhymes, stories, and more. Kids and their adults will shake it together! Sing, dance and enjoy music, movement and fun! This program is recommended for children ages 1-4 years and all abilities are welcome. Registration is not required.

Teen DIY: Scrunchies, 3:30-5 p.m.

Teens in grades 7 through 12 can make their own scrunchie to wear in their hair or on a wrist. Teens may bring friends or meet new ones after school while sparking creativity!! Registration is not required.

Line Dancing, 6-7 p.m.

This program is for folks of all ages who want to enjoy line dancing. Participants will have fun listening to a variety of music while learning dances from basic to intermediate level.

Attendees will be required to sign a waiver to participate in this program. Copies of this waiver will be available on the day of the event. The waiver will only be for those who have not signed one for the line dancing program before.

To register in advance, visit the Brookville Branch Events tab online at daytonmetrolibrary.org, by calling 937-463-2665 or at the library.

PAWS to Read Storytime, 6-7:15 p.m.

Each month the Brookville Branch library gives Golden Retriever Couper, the chance to meet young ones and listen to stories during the Paws to Read program. Families have the opportunity to register for one of four individual one-on-one reading sessions with Couper, a certified therapy dog affiliated with the Miami Valley Pet Therapy Association (MVPTA).

A whole-group story time is presented halfway through the sessions and those who aren’t able to read to Couper are welcome to attend the story time. Couper will be available to pet and love on during that time frame.

There are only four sessions available to read to Couper so register in advance online at daytonmetrolibrary.org on the Brookville Branch Events tab, call 937-463-2665 or at the library.

Saturday, Feb. 10

Adult DIY: Pressed flower lanterns, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Adults 18 and over will make a lantern using a glass jar and pressed flowers. All materials will be provided by the library.

Registration for this program is filled, however, sign up for the waiting list under the Brookville Branch Events tab online at daytonmetrolibrary.org, by calling 937-463-2665 or at the library.