Home Is The Foundation hosts Community Resource Fair

Pictured, one of the resources available at the fair, Preble County Pride. Pictured, volunteers from Preble County Catholics provided a free meal at the HIT Resource Fair.

EATON — Home Is The Foundation hosted its annual Community Resource Fair on Tuesday, Jan. 23, at the Gym at Eagle’s Point. This free family event included representation of available resources in Preble County, and a complimentary meal provided by Visitation Catholic Church.

Additional resources available included access to showers, haircuts, hygiene packs, and winter hats, coats, and gloves – all at no charge thanks to generous donors, volunteers, and this year’s sponsors Molina Healthcare and Help Me Grow.

For many Preble County residents, navigating what resources are available can be a challenge, according to HIT. The Community Resource Fair focuses on gathering many commonly requested services in one location, and connecting our neighbors with that assistance.

This year, the Community Resource Fair represented over 30 local vendors which provide services in Preble County, and served 69 adults, 39 children — and provided 20 free haircuts.

The Community Resource Fair also took place in conjunction with the annual Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Point In Time (PIT) Count, a national event where local communities are searched to obtain a count of sheltered and unsheltered homeless individuals in the area. Carried out by volunteers, this count provides essential data on the needs of homeless individuals in communities, and helps connect them with vital resources.

Data from the 2024 PIT Count will become available later this year, and more information about Preble County will be made available on HIT. Foundation’s Facebook page at that time, according to HIT officials.

HIT Foundation thanks all its volunteers, vendors, and sponsors for making this year’s Community Resource Fair possible, and for helping ensure everyone in Preble County has access to resources they need and has a safe and affordable place to call home.

Anyone in need of housing assistance can contact HIT at 937-472-0500 or to [email protected].

HIT Foundation is a 501c3 not-for-profit organization, founded in 2003, serving low-income residents of Preble County. Its three main programs are Affordable Housing, Senior Home Repair, and Homeless Services. The shelter remains staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Clients receive case management, three meals per day, showers, and laundry facility access. There are 10 beds in separate men’s and women’s dorms.