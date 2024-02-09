Arrows fall in district dual semis

CASSTOWN — Preble Shawnee’s Men’s wrestling team fell in the semifinals of the Division III Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association District Duals on Saturday, Feb. 3.

Shawnee, the No. 6 seed, fell to No. 3 Covington 46-36 in the lower bracket semifinal. The Arrows won their consolation match 47-27 over No. 10 Norwood.

No. 2 seed and host Miami East bested Covington 48-26 to advance to the state duals to be held Saturday, Feb. 10 at Versailles High School.

After taking a 12-6 lead with wins by Jackson Finch at 106 pounds and Zarrin Walton at 120 pounds, the Arrows lost the next seven matches to fall behind 46-12.

Finch won by pin in 2:26 over Eddie Deaton and Walton won by pin in 38 seconds over Jonny Miller.

Riley Stevenson stopped the Buccs streak with a pin of Kaden Thompson in 1:49 at 175 pounds. Konner Kuhn followed with a pin of A.J. Reyes at 190 in 1:22. Christopher Parker and Nathan Grubb gave the Arrows their final two wins with forfeits.

In the consolation match against Norwood, Finch and Beau Garnett won by forfeits at 106 and 113 pounds. Nolan Earles won by tech fall, 16-0, over William Stewert at 126.

After a pair of losses at 138 and 144, the Arrows won three straight matches. Hunter Delver won by pin in 5:25 over Malakai Longieliere, Gavin Knott won by forfeit at 157, Garrett Campbell won by fall in 57 seconds over Timothy Rudd at 165 and Stevenson won by forfeit.

Christopher Parker won by pin in 44 seconds for the Arrows final win.

Shawnee was scheduled to travel to Eaton on Wednesday, Feb. 7. They will host the Western Ohio Athletic Conference tournament on Saturday, Feb. 17.

