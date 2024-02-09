EHS places third at competition

On Saturday Feb. 3, the Eaton High School Varsity Winterguard debuted its 2024 show entitled “Car Wash” at the Mid East Performance Association Competition in Fairfield, and brought home third place honors. Submitted | EHS Winterguard

EATON — On Saturday Feb. 3, the Eaton High School Varsity Winterguard debuted its 2024 show entitled “Car Wash” at the Mid East Performance Association Competition in Fairfield.

Eaton competed against 11 other schools in the region and took home a top three finish the first time out.

“Several of these students have never performed before, so this was a shock to us all,” Director Lisa White said. “We know we have a lot of talent on the team, and the judges awarded that.”

Eaton will work toward the State Championship which is on April 6 at the Nutter Center.

The team is led by Captains Myah McCloud, Jada Elam, Cassie Daugherty, and Charlotte Snyder.