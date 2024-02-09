Cougars take down Montgomery County team

On Monday, Feb. 5, the Preble County Special Olympics Cougars and their cheerleaders played against Montgomery County at home for the first time in nearly four years. The Cougars took away the win, 52-25. Submitted | Preble County Special Olympics On Monday, Feb. 5, the Preble County Special Olympics Cougars and their cheerleaders played against Montgomery County at home for the first time in nearly four years. The Cougars took away the win, 52-25. Submitted | Preble County Special Olympics On Monday, Feb. 5, the Preble County Special Olympics Cougars and their cheerleaders played against Montgomery County at home for the first time in nearly four years. The Cougars took away the win, 52-25. Submitted | Preble County Special Olympics

PREBLE COUNTY — On Monday, Feb. 5, the Preble County Special Olympics Cougars and their cheerleaders played against Montgomery County at home for the first time in nearly four years.

The Cougars took away the win with a 52-25 victory.

The Special Olympics program has only grown recently with the help of many in the community supporting its cause.

The Cougars will play the Generals (Preble Countylocal celebrities) on Saturday, March 16, at 11 a.m. at Preble Shawnee High School. The teams are coached by: Mike Derringer, Bill Elam, Chris Hobbs, Tim Lane, Rachael Vonderhaar, and Alan Vonderhaar for basketball. The cheer coaches are Shelley Gray and Jodi Long.