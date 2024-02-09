BROOKVILLE — This week at the Brookville Branch Library, 120 Blue Pride Drive, Brookville:

Monday, Feb. 12

Play and Learn Story Time, 10-10:30 a.m.

This active story time full of fun books, music, movement and sensory play is ideal for kids ages 2-4. Registration is not required.

Color and Relax, 6-7 p.m.

Do your kids ages 6-12 years old need time away from devices, too many activities or just need a breather? They can come to the library to relax, listen to some calming music, and use our crayons, colored pencils, and markers to color all the stress away!

Register in advance under the Brookville Branch Events tab online at daytonmetrolibrary.org, by calling 937-463-2665 or at the library.

Tuesday, Feb. 13

Mother Goose on the Loose: Baby and Toddler Storytime, 10-10:45 a.m.

Bring babies and toddlers for games, songs and stories that have an early literacy base and are designed to aid in stimulating the learning process for babies and toddlers. Caregivers are encouraged to bring children from ages birth to 24 months old to join in this fun program. Registration is not required.

Tween Tuesday, 3-4 p.m.

Kids ages 9-12 years old can hangout, play video games, make crafts and more with their friends! Each week will be something different! Registration is not required.

All Ages Chess Club, 6:30-8 p.m.

If you enjoy chess or want to learn the game, come spend an evening playing, learning, testing and improving chess moves with other players of varying skill levels. All ages and levels are welcome. Feel free to bring your own board or play on the sets provided.

Wednesday, Feb. 14

Preschool Storytime, 10-11 a.m.

Children ages 3 – 5 years can enjoy stories, songs (Miss Teresa plays her guitar), and other fun learning activities designed to develop the language, literacy, and social skills a preschooler needs for school success. Registration is not required.

Thursday, Feb. 15

Movers and Shakers Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m.

It’s never too early to grow a child’s love of learning. This early literacy-based program features music, dancing, rhymes, stories, and more. Kids and their adults will shake it together! Sing, dance and enjoy music, movement and fun! This program is recommended for children ages 1-4 years and all abilities are welcome. Registration is not required.

Rainbow Alliance, 3-5 p.m.

Teens in grades 7 through 12 are welcome to come to a safe space for those who identify as gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, or meet an ally and discuss LGBTQIA+ history, current events, and pop culture. Registration is not required.

Family Storytime, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Come to the library for quality family time with books, songs, and activities that children and caregivers can enjoy together. Geared towards K-3rd graders, but children of all ages and their families are welcome. Registration is not required.

Friday, Feb. 16

Inspired Book Pages Book Club, 10-11 a.m.

Adults who like to read books from the Inspirational Section of the library will want to join this book club. Members of the club read an inspirational book then meet to discuss it. This month the group is reading “Mrs. Lee & Mrs. Gray” by Dorothy Love. Registration is available, but not required.

To register in advance, visit the Brookville Branch Events tab online at daytonmetrolibrary.org, by calling 937-463-2665 or at the library.

Brookville Card Sharks, 1-2 p.m.

Come play your favorite card games, meet some new friends and/or bring your friends. The library will have packs of cards ready for your favorite games like euchre, bridge, poker, or whatever else you’d like to play!

