EHS Winterguard off to successful start

EATON — The Eaton High School Varsity Winterguard program is starting the season off strong.

According to Director Lisa White, the group competes in a very difficult category against other successful programs and schools. and have already brought home 2nd and 3rd place wins out of 15 other school districts.

This season, they are focusing their program on entertaining the crowd. Their show is titled “Car Wash” and uses the famous disco track everyone loves, according to White.

“I am beyond proud of the performance quality of these students. They are true athletes in every way. The stamina it takes to do what they do is unreal,” White said. “I am thankful for the last 16 seasons of creating these stories. I will be retiring from coaching in April, and will miss every bit of watching students grow, learn and gaining more confidence.”

The team is led by Captains Charlotte Snyder, Cassie Daugherty, Jada Elam and Myah McCloud.