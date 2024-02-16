Marshall seeking commissioner’s seat

Marshall

EATON — Former commissioner Jane Marshall is running for the Preble County Commission seat which begins Jan. 3, 2025. She will be facing incumbent Commissioner Adam Craft on the ballot in the Republican primary to be held on Tuesday, March 19.

In a campaign announcement issued last week, it was noted, “Jane was raised on a farm in Preble County and she and her husband, Thomas, have raised their family on the family farm in Preble County. Jane served as commissioner from January 2005 until December 2008. Jane is seeking election to advocate for Preble County and her citizens.

The announcement continued, “Jane recently said, ‘I have advocated for Preble County, before, during and since I was commissioner. In trying to keep Preble County a great place, I helped institute the 40-acre minimum lot size. I helped write the comprehensive land use plan. I helped defeat the landfill lease with Allied Waste that would have given Preble County a massive landfill almost immediately. I helped stop year-round school at Twin Valley South. I served on the Preble County Mental Health and Recovery Board and worked to prevent a merger with three other counties. I served on the Preble County Fair Board when the rabbit barn, chicken barn, school building and maintenance building were built. I served on the Preble County Habitat for Humanity Board, during which time the ReStore was opened and expanded.’”

In addition to advocacy, Marshall said she is “running to bring to consistency and transparency to the commission.” The announcement noted, “She has a plainspoken approach that enhances others’ understanding of where she stands on an issue. Her straightforward expression of her thoughts usually eliminates confusion. She has a reputation for being very well-informed and well-prepared in whatever she does. Jane possesses the ability to deal with issues as well as work long and hard to accomplish the task at hand. Most recently Jane has been working to change the Preble County Zoning code to remove solar energy systems less than 50 MW from the Ag and Ag Business districts.”

Marshall summed up her candidacy by saying, “God has made me the person I am and has given me the skills to deal with a variety of situations. The talents He has given me helps people understand the principles I champion and the ideas I reject.”

To learn more about Marshall, visit her website at www.citizenjanemarshall.com.

