Writer supporting Vonderhaar re-election

Editor:

This letter is to announce my support for Rachael Vonderhaar’s candidacy for Preble County Commissioner. I have had the pleasure of knowing Rachael for several years and believe her to be the most qualified candidate for Preble County Commissioner.

Rachael has served as a County Commissioner for the past three years. During this time, she has promoted transparency and worked to ensure that all commission meetings are recorded and available for public review.

Rachael focuses on Preble County as a whole. She recognizes the need to work together to ensure the needs of each municipality are being met and citizens remain safe. She supports the motto “Live, Work, Play, and Stay in Preble County” and is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of our community. She supported the Reid Health and Kroger partnership. This partnership will improve access to health care, increase employment opportunities, and stimulate economic development. She has supported funding for research to study the effects of active transportation with the goal of bringing designated bicycle routes to our community. She serves on the Special Olympics committee and is working toward reestablishing this program within our county.

Prior to becoming a County Commissioner, Rachael spent many years volunteering for non-profit organizations, being a voice for agriculture by serving on multiple boards and committees, as well as building a network of resources through her advocacy at both the state and federal levels. She has built and fostered relationships with resources in the Dayton and Cincinnati regions, as well as Eastern Indiana.

Rachael leads with conservative values and is a fierce advocate. She has proven that she has the wisdom and insight to make the right decisions for Preble County. I am confident that Rachael will continue to make a positive impact towards the betterment of our community. As a lifelong resident of Preble County and an active member of our community, I am proud to stand behind Rachael’s candidacy for Preble County Commissioner. Please join me and support Rachael Vonderhaar for Preble County Commissioner on March 19.

Carrie A. Kerby

Eaton