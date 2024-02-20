Buckeye Bridge Ride set for June 15; registration open now

EATON — Registration for the annual Buckeye Bridge Ride, scheduled this year for Saturday, June 15, is now open.

Participants will take a scenic bicycle ride around Preble County and experience up to four of its covered bridges. The ride offers participants three different route options, allowing riders to travel 10, 39, or 51 miles.

Created by the Friends of Preble County 4-H as a fundraiser, the Buckeye Bridge Ride has provided over $23,740 in 4-H scholarships according to organizers.

The ride will kick off this year at the Preble County Fairgrounds, with its mass start at 7 a.m. Other pleasure rides/touring groups will have staggered starts between 7:15 and 8:30 a.m. The ride is coinciding with the Great Ohio Bicycle Adventure, which will make its base camp in Preble County, also at the fairgrounds, this year.

All participants are automatically entered in the the Buckeye Challenge. Buckeyes will be available at each “Stop and Go” (SAG) station.

Lucky buckeye numbers will be provided to each rider and drawings will be made for ride prizes available to be picked up upon completion of the ride.

Food will be available at the end of the ride and showers are available at the fairgrounds.

All routes included a “Stop and Go” station where the riders can stop and refresh before continuing their journey. The four SAGs will have bottled water and snacks, and also offer the riders homemade buckeyes to keep with the theme of the ride and the challenge.

Buckeye Bridge Ride T-shirts are included with pre-registration; registrants after June 1 may purchase Buckeye Bridge Ride T-shirts for $20 until sold out.

Previous rides have included riders from Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Arkansas, and Maryland visiting Preble County to participate in the event. The routes typically offer scenic countryside views and the covered bridges in the Gratis, Lewisburg, and Eaton area.

All proceeds from the ride benefit the local 4-H activities and events, including 4-H camp scholarships, Leadership Camp, camp supplies and more.

Registration, routes, and additional information are available at www.buckeyebridge.org.