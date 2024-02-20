Couple supporting Vonderhaar

Editor:

We are writing this letter in support of Commissioner Vonderhaar.

In our visits with her we have been impressed with her passion for doing what is in the best interest of everyone in Preble County. She is very smart and very well informed as to the needs of the county and how to get them implemented. If there is an issue that she does not know about she will dig until she finds the answers. Rachael is a hard working, honest leader.

We firmly believe that Rachael Vonderhaar’s continued service is to the advantage of every Preble County resident. Her experience makes her the logical candidate for re-election. We urge our fellow citizens to cast their votes to re-elect Commissioner Vonderhaar at the polls on Tuesday, March 19, in the Republican Primary election.

Larry & Cheryl Shafer

Eaton