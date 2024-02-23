Weather Spotter Training to be held in Eaton

EATON — Weather Spotter Training, free and open to the public, will be held on Monday, March 11, from 6:30-8:30 p.m., at the Preble County Fairgrounds Expo Expansion Center.

The training includes storm ingredients, characteristics of severe storms, anatomy of a storm, super-cell storms and rotation, and more. This training is hosted by the Preble County EMA, Darke County EMA, and Wayne County EMA and will be taught by instructors from the National Weather Service Wilmington Office. Register at http://tinyurl.com/ycycpej5.

Each class lasts about 2 hours and is led by a National Weather Service meteorologist, who will discuss techniques and safety for severe weather spotting, according to the NWS at Wilmington. Once an individual attends a class, they will receive instructions for registering to officially become a trained spotter. They will then be able to report severe weather to the NWS office.

“Weather Spotter Trainings are a great opportunity to learn more about the weather and how you can report current weather conditions at your location to the National Weather Service,’ Preble County Emergency Management Agency Director Suzy Cottingim said. “The National Weather Service not only uses information from radar, but also from what spotters are reporting at their locations to issue weather statements, watches, and warnings. The training is open to everyone, so if you’d like to learn more about the weather or becoming a weather spotter, please join us for this important training.”