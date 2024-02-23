Craft seeking re-election to PC Commission

Craft

EATON — Incumbent Preble County Commissioner Adam Craft is seeking re-election and will appear on the Tuesday, March 19, Republican Primary Election ballot.

In an announcement last week, Craft introduced himself, “I was raised in Preble County, I grew up on the family farm where I played in the same creek as a child that my dad played in when he was a child. I have been involved in the community in various ways, as a young man I ran a small lawncare business. My family planted deep roots here in Preble County long before I was born. One of my grandfathers owned and operated a family road paving business in the county, Jones & Juday, that was his grandfather’s before him. My other grandfather invested a great deal of his life into our public school system as a school administrator, even working 14 years after retirement at the ESC Alternative School in the county. Now my wife and I are planting those same deep roots into our family as we are raising our three children in the county.

He continued, “I own and operate an electrical company in the county. I started long ago in trade school, apprenticeship program then working in a factory and eventually saved up enough money to start my own business. I understand the hard work and sacrifice that goes into small business ownership. I also understand the concerns of small business, that is why I am committed to fighting for lower taxes, reducing government regulations and conserving our resources in the county.

“As commissioner, I have had the privilege of working with Preble County Economic Development Partnership to support all our existing local businesses, both large and small, to create an environment where all our businesses can succeed. I believe strong small businesses are the bedrock of a successful and vibrant community.”

He continued, “As commissioner, I have worked very hard to create safe and thriving neighborhoods. As proven by adding a full-time road deputy and providing funding for the radio tower to support fire, EMS and police, addressing a large safety need in the county. Part of my responsibility as commissioner is to plan long-term, to oversee the county management and administration. I have served the last two years as president of the Land Bank, promoted policies to stimulate economic growth and invested in community development programs. One successful investment was in the Preble County Fairgrounds. I plan to continue moving the county forward, approaching problems and decisions with innovation and creativity.”

“One of the most demanding aspects of a commissioner’s role is preparing for, adopting and executing the annual budget,” Craft said. “I do not take this work lightly; I am personally committed to being a fiscally responsible conservative and protecting our county’s assets. I have worked to streamline purchasing to save county dollars and will continue to take positive action to protect and maintain county finances. I attend various boards and committee meetings all over the county, I like to be present and involved in the different townships and municipalities. I am a hands-on commissioner and count it a privilege to be involved.”

“I have a deep love for Preble County, I am passionate about keeping the communities safe and thriving,” he added. “I am committed to preserving and protecting the beautiful agricultural land. This love of our county drives me to make choices that will ensure our children and grandchildren will have a great place to live, work and raise their families.

“I consider it a blessing to serve as your Commissioner and I am committed to working with and representing all the great residents of Preble County. I am asking for your support on March 19, together we can keep Preble County great!”

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on X @emowenjr.