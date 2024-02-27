Dale Winner selected as township trustee Terry Baver | The Register-Herald

CLAY TOWNSHIP – The two appointed trustees selected Dale Winner as the third trustee at a special meeting held Feb. 22 at the township building.

Winner served as trustee chairman before resigning Jan. 11 as a result of the controversy over the pay increase given Jan. 8 to zoning administrator Kevin Garlitz by Winner and trustees Duane Heuker and Kyle Groh.

Heuker also resigned on Jan. 11.

Winner replaces Groh, who resigned Jan. 29.

Winner, who stated at the Jan 5 special trustee meeting he was interested in returning as a trustee, was one of four township residents interviewed Feb. 22 by trustee chairperson Angela Howell and trustee Kevin Wrightsman in an executive session that lasted nearly 2½ hours.

Also interviewed were Mark Haworth, Lori Hartman and Chris Lightcap.

“Kevin and I thank Dale, Lori, Mark and Chris for your interest and for caring about your community,” Howell said.”

All of the interviews were really great tonight. We feel like we really got to know the four of you a bit better than the last time we heard you speak,” Howell continued.

Wrightsman agreed.

“I thought all the interviews went really well. I’ve seen a lot of strength that would benefit the two of us to create a good team that we can work with and move forward,’ Wrightsman said.

“It made our decision quite a bit harder, but I think we’re ready to make that appointment,” Wrightsman continued.

Howell made the motion to appoint Winner to the third trustee seat.

“We are in a rocky place right now and in the in term from now until November I am making a motion to appoint Dale Winner as the third trustee,” Howell said.

Howell stated she knows selecting Winner won’t please everyone.

“I understand that everybody is not going to be happy with that motion, but as stated Kevin and I are not experienced at running a township,” Howell said.

“Dale has presented a very humbled opinion of what has happened over these last couple of weeks. He is willing to come back and help us in anyway that he can,” Howell continued.

Howell said “it will be up to Clay Township to decide in November if Kevin and I have made the right choice this evening.”

“We are not perfect by any means and we are trying to do our very best and at this time we do feel that Dale is that choice,” Howell said.

Winner said he is anxious to get started.

“I’m looking forward to it. We’ve got a lot of work to do. Angela and Kevin are great people who want to learn. I will try to help anyway I can,” Winner said.

Howell encouraged the other three candidates to run for trustee in November.

“For the ones who aren’t going to be appointed this evening, please run in this next election. All the seats will be open for the November election,” Howell said.

“All three of you have something that can benefit this community,” Howell added.

Reach Terry Baver at [email protected].