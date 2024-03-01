Students experience healthcare careers

HAMILTON — During the second semester, 16 Preble County high school seniors have been traveling to Kettering Health Hamilton Hospital for several job shadowing experiences.

Students have had the opportunity to choose experiences in many different areas including surgery, radiology, family birth centers, cancer centers, ICUs, and many others.

Preble County ESC Career Connections Director Harold Niehaus, said this is “better preparing these students for their futures in the healthcare industry by having the opportunity to observe and participate in daily healthcare work.”

Students who are participating from Preble County high schools include Eaton's Presley Cummins, Brian Proctor, Macie Weathington, Abbie Wiggs, and Karis Worley. Students from Preble Shawnee include Isabella Agee, Xavier Deaton, Bethany Deaton, Bryce Gevedon, Ashleigh Mondello-Garrett, Mady Power, and Aaleagh Hoop. Tri-County North students include Ashtyn Alderman, Breanna Callahan, and Cora Helms. From National Trail, Aaliyah Rehmert.

These students have learned a lot from this experience already, according to Niehaus, who said they have learned information in the career field, such as how to handle someone with COVID-19, treatments available for cancer, processes used in the Family Birthing Center, as well as the proper protocols for the radiology lab. Several of the job-shadowing students commented on how positive these experiences were with not only the staff, but the patients as well.

”These experiences will ultimately help them find a career that they truly love,” Niehaus noted.