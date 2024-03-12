Derringers: Vonderhaar ‘definition of Preble County First.

Editor:

Rachael Vonderhaar’s credentials and successes have been recognized by the dozens of supporters that you have published over the past month and the over 500 road signs and billboards that decorate our community. Her leadership, however, needs to be heralded also. John Maxwell said, “A leader knows the way, shows the way, and goes the way.” This is hard to find in our society, littered with those who take the easy way of making an incumbent look bad in an effort to secure votes, promoting half-truths, demanding the spotlight and being the loudest in the room or online.

Rachael knows the way. She does her homework and is the smartest person in every room, but makes everyone feel valued and necessary in a conversation. This approach has garnered endorsements from the Preble County Fraternal Order of Police, the Dayton Realtors PAC, and current United States Senator JD Vance.

Rachael shows the way. Her relationship building is evident in the many organizations and nonprofits she invests her time in, such as the Preble County Special Olympics, being a Court Appointed Special Advocate, and the Ohio Federation of Republican Women, to name a few.

Rachael goes the way. She stands tall in convictions, acknowledges she always has more to learn, states the full story, promotes team over individual, and proactively keeps her arms open to service.

Our family will be supporting Vonderhaar on March 19th, 2024. She is the definition of Preble County First.

J. Mike and Alison Derringer

Eaton