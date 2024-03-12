Writer supporting Vonderhaar for reelection

Editor:

I am writing to express my unwavering support for Rachael Vonderhaar’s reelection as Preble County Commissioner. As Rachael’s father-in-law and a witness to her dedication over the last three decades, I have seen firsthand her commitment to working with people, advocating for our community, and promoting the prosperity of our county.

Throughout the years, Rachael has been an integral part of Vonderhaar Farms, working side by side with me on our grain farm. Since joining our family by marrying my son, Alan Vonderhaar, in 1995, Rachael has been a driving force behind the success and growth of our farm.

Rachael’s leadership qualities have extended beyond the farm, and her dedication to Preble County is commendable. Her ability to collaborate with people, her advocacy for our community’s needs, and her promotion of the county’s interests make her the correct choice to lead Preble County forward.

I have served on the Preble County Republican Central Committee for almost 50 years, I’ve seen my fair share of candidates that can talk the talk, but who aren’t willing to do the work. Rachael Vonderhaar has always been willing to put in the time and effort to achieve success. Rachael’s deep understanding of these issues, coupled with her proven track record, positions her as the ideal candidate to continue guiding Preble County towards a prosperous future.

I wholeheartedly endorse Rachael Vonderhaar for reelection and encourage fellow community members to support her candidacy.

Thank you for considering my perspective, and I look forward to Rachael’s continued leadership in Preble County.

Len Vonderhaar

Camden