Preble DD plans Cougars vs. Generals game for DD Awareness Month

PREBLE COUNTY — The Preble County Board of Developmental Disabilities (Preble DD) is planning its annual Cougars vs. Generals basketball game as part of the agency’s Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month activities. The game will feature Preble County Cougars Special Olympics athletes versus a group of Preble County community members volunteering to play on the Generals team. It will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, at Preble Shawnee High School (5495 Somers-Gratis Road in Camden.)

The Cougars vs. Generals Game is a primary source of fundraising for the Preble County Special Olympics program, which has been overseen and administered by Preble DD since 2022. Several community groups are signed up to participate in the activities, including Project LIFE operating a canned food drive for The Common Good of Preble County, L&M Products running a 50/50 raffle, the 501st Legion offering photo opportunities and leading the team onto the court, Eaton Girls Softball serving as volunteers, Preble County Special Olympics fundraising committee hosting a silent auction and selling t-shirts, and Preble Shawnee Boosters running the concessions booth.

Proceeds from the event will support the Preble County Special Olympics program, which offers a variety of sports activities for anyone with an intellectual disability ages 8 and older. Sports currently offered are basketball, softball and cheerleading. Preble County Special Olympics is accredited through Special Olympics Ohio and funds raised for the program will support the purchase of equipment and uniforms in addition to covering travel and registration costs for tournaments.

Preble County Special Olympics promotes athletes’ emotional, physical and social health and instills a strong work-ethic and sense of teamwork. Through successful experiences, athletes build confidence and a positive self-image which carries over into the classroom, jobs and community. For more about Preble County Special Olympics or how to volunteer, visit prebledd.org or call 937-336-5348.