April showers bring May flowers

EATON — How can it be April already? Didn’t we just celebrate Christmas? They say time flies when you are having fun, well in that case, I’m having so much fun I don’t even realize it! All kidding aside, we do get to have a lot of fun at the Senior Center and would love for you to come and join us.

Here’s the breakdown on what is going on in April – It is National Poetry Month so you may see a little bit of poetry on our Facebook page or possibility in person, who knows, we may even decide that one day we communicate with each other in poetry form; how fun would that be? Anyway – we always have our regularly scheduled activities, such as bingo, billiards, Silver Sneakers, Drums Alive, art class, birthday bash, book clubs, PiYo fusion class, and so much more (please see the activity calendar for those times and dates for those activities); but we are having a Solar Eclipse Party on April 8th at 2pm for anyone wanting to come to the center. Snacks and glasses will be available that day. Remember that we are having limited transportation and no meals on wheels that day, but the senior center is open for activities, congregate meals, and diner meals. We will also be honoring our volunteers of 2023 that same week, on the 10th, by providing them with an appreciation dinner, where we recognize all their hours they donated to make a difference for our seniors. We appreciate each one of them. We will also announce and recognize the Volunteer of the Year. If your interested in becoming a volunteer, reach out to us and we can get that opportunity to you.

There is also Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Support group on the April 17, at 6 p.m. at the Eaton Library. We will be having a Romance Scams presentation on April 18, at 10 a.m. On Friday, April 26, there will be a zoom presentation called The Confident Caregiver presented by the Alzheimer’s Association from 10am until 3 p.m. This workshop is to help provide information to those caring for someone with dementia, learning how to overcome communication struggles, manage caregiver fatigue, and navigate professional care options. We are offering the zoom option here at the center with someone on site with us to answer any questions you may with anything being presented. This is open to anyone wanting to attend. Then on Tuesday, April 30, the Alzheimer’s Association and Everheart Hospice will be presenting the Ten Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s Disease at 10am.

The center has plenty of opportunities available to you on just about anything. If there is a topic that you would like to hear about, please let us know and we will try our best to make that happen. We’d love to see you come on down to the Senior Center for some fun, food, and socialization. It’s a wonderful place where you can connect with someone or get involved with something. Don’t forget that you can become a member for just $10 a year and you will stay up to date with all of our events and happenings. Membership is valid from Jan. 1, through Dec. 31. We are looking forward to seeing you visit us soon!

Preble County Council on Aging is located at 800 East St. Clair Street, Eaton. For more information call 937-456-4947 or 1-800-238-5146 or email [email protected]. Preble County Transit can be reached at 937-456-9272.