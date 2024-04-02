Rumpke to adjust start times for eclipse

GREENVILLE — Rumpke Waste & Recycling is making some adjustments to its collection schedule for Monday, April 8, to get crews off roadways before the anticipated heavy traffic from eclipse watchers.

“We will start servicing areas in the path of totality early on Monday, April 8, so it is very important that residents have trash and recycling curbside on Sunday evening,” said Noel Moomey, operations manager for Rumpke.

Rumpke hopes to have drivers off the roadways before the once in a lifetime celestial event.

“We are heeding the advice of the Ohio Emergency Management Association and planning for travel complications. We provide an essential, critical service, and we want to make sure we are able to service all of our Monday customers,” said Moomey.

Moomey added that placing material at the curb the night before scheduled collection is a good practice, as collection times can vary.