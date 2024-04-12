Large crowd attends solar watch party

Warner Kennedy, 6, wearing his protective solar glasses, marvels at the eclipse while his mother, Lexi, watches him. Terry Baver | The Register-Herald Terry Baver | The Register-Herald Terry Baver | The Register-Herald Terry Baver | The Register-Herald Terry Baver | The Register-Herald

BROOKVILLE — With the sounds of the Miley Cyrus song “Party in the U.S.A.” filling the air, nearly 500 people gathered Monday, April 8, at the Brookville Local Schools campus to watch the total solar eclipse.

That was just one of the songs played by a disk jockey during the solar eclipse watch party sponsored by the Brookville Chamber of Commerce and EyeDocs Family Care.

Also lending assistance for the event were the Dayton Metro Library, the Brookville Booster Club and Brookville Local Schools.

EyeDocs, located at 430 Arlington Road, donated 500 pairs of solar eclipse glasses so party-goers could safely watch the eclipse.

There was plenty of activity taking place during the once-in-a lifetime event.

Several teens performed in dance lines to several songs played by the disk jockey.

There were numerous activities for children during the event that took place from noon to 5 p.m.

Children had the opportunity to play gaga ball or jump round in bounce houses that were available.

Other children climbed on the monkey bars as they waited for the eclipse to begin.

There was a fear that the event would be disappointing because of the prediction by local weather experts the day would be partly cloudy.

Although there was some cloudiness, it didn’t ruin the big show that began at approximately 1:52 p.m.

As the moon began blocking the light of the sun, people put on their protective solar glasses and looked to the sky.

At around 3:09 p.m., darkness blanketed the area and the air grew colder.

Nearly three minutes later, the darkness began fading as the moon and the sun began moving away from each other.

At approximately, 4:25, the event was over and daylight had returned.

The last total eclipse in Ohio took place in 1806.

The next total eclipse in the state will take place in 2099.

For those who were unable to go outside and observe the total solar eclipse, you can watch NASA’s coverage on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2MJY_ptQW1o.

Reach Terry Baver at [email protected].