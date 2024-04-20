Brookville students watch mock crash

The victims of the accident call police for help. Terry Baver | The Register-Herald Brookville firefighters begin unloading equipment. Terry Baver | The Register-Herald Brookville firefighters begin assessing the situation. Terry Baver | The Register-Herald Brookville firefighters use special tool to disassemble the mangled vehicle in order to extract the injured students trapped inside. Terry Baver | The Register-Herald The Careflight helicopter arrives on the scene. Terry Baver | The Register-Herald A Brookville police officer conducts a field sobriety test on the driver. Terry Baver | The Register-Herald Brookville firefighters and a Brookville police officer help place an injured student on a stretcher. Terry Baver | The Register-Herald Brookville firefighters carry an injured student to the Careflight helicopter. Terry Baver | The Register-Herald Careflight takes off to the hospital. Terry Baver | The Register-Herald Brookville firefighters place sheet over a deceased student who is removed from the scene by The Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home. Terry Baver | The Register-Herald Brookville High School students quietly watch what takes place during the mock accident scenario. Terry Baver | The Register-Herald

BROOKVILLE — Brookville High School was the site of a mock car crash on Friday, April 19.

The mock car crash was part of the school’s Prom Promise program.

The Brookville High School prom is scheduled Saturday, April 20, from 6-10 p.m. at the Round Barn Venue in Piqua.

The purpose of the mock car crash, held in the rear of the school, was to present to students a realistic depiction of what can happen during a vehicle accident involving an impaired driver.

“In each day you are out with your friends and family we care and love each and every one of you and we want you to be safe at all times,” Brookville High School Principal Jason Stephan told the students prior to the start of the mock accident.

The mock accident assembly was conducted in partnership with the Brookville Local School District, the Brookville police and fire departments, Premier Health and Careflight.

The scenario was staged with high school students in the roles of the victims in the mock car crash.

After the accident took place, the Brookville Police Department was called with officers arriving at the scene to assess the situation and to render assistance to the injured students.

The Brookville Fire Department arrived a few minutes later with firefighters and EMT personnel working to treat the injured students.

In the process of providing treatment, firefighters used a special tool to disassemble the mangled vehicles in order to extract the injured students trapped inside.

Deeming the injuries to one victim as critical, firefighters requested one of Miami Valley Hospital’s Careflight helicopters to report to the scene.

The helicopter landed in a field near the accident site. The crew exited the helicopter with a medical stretcher.

With the help of the Brookville firefighters and EMTs, the Careflight crew placed the injured student on the medical stretch and proceeded to place the student inside the helicopter.

The helicopter then transported the student to the hospital.

The accident resulted in the death of one student. The Montgomery County Coroner’s office was contacted and the coroner arrived at the scene and pronounced the student as deceased.

The Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home, of Brookville, arrived to remove the body of the deceased student.

While the rescue and the treatment of the injured students was taking place, a police officer conducted a field sobriety test to determine if the student driving the vehicle that caused the accident was driving while impaired.

The students quietly watched as the mock accident scenario played out.

The program concluded with a Piqua mother relating how the death of her son, due to an impaired driver, affected her life and the lives of her family.

