News briefs

NT BOE special meeting

A special meeting of the board of education of the National Trail Local School District is scheduled for Sunday, April 28, at 6 p.m. at the National Trail School K-12 Facility District Office, 6940 Oxford-Gettysburg Road, New Paris. The purpose of the meeting will be for the board of education to approve the hiring of personnel.

Eaton hydrant flushing

The City of Eaton Public Works Division will be flushing fire hydrants beginning Monday, April 29, and continuing through Friday, May 3. Consumers are advised not to wash clothes during this time period due to the possibility that the water may be discolored. The water will remain safe for consumption. Flushing is done periodically to rid the system of unwanted iron and manganese accumulations to ensure that water quality is maintained. This process also allows Eaton Public Works to check the operation of each fire hydrant and make any needed repairs. Flushing hot water heaters at this time is recommended to ensure good water quality in homes. Any questions concerning system flushing or any water quality issues should be directed to the Eaton Public Works Division at 937-456-7157.

Upcoming road closure

The Preble County Engineer’s Office reports Free Short Pike (between mailbox numbers 9012 and 8879,) beginning at Camden-West Elkton Road Ending at Short Road will be closed beginning Monday, April 29, for a full bridge replacement. The road will be closed for approximately 8 weeks (until approximately June 27.). The road will be closed to all through traffic. Emergency personnel and school buses will not be permitted.

Free smoke alarm installation

Smoke alarms save lives working smoke alarms can cut the risk of death due to a home fire in half. The American Red Cross and Preble County Emergency Management Agency are partnering to install free smoke alarms in Preble County. Call 1-844-207-4509 to make a smoke alarm installation appointment during the event scheduled for Saturday, May 4.

RCO, EACC in concert May 5

Richmond Community Orchestra will perform Sunday, May 5, with Eaton Area Community Chorus at 3:30 p.m. in the Eaton Community Schools Performing Arts Center, 814 Camden Road. Jay Conard of Eaton continues to conduct the orchestra, which has members from Preble, Wayne and surrounding counties, and has a leadership role with the chorus, too. Admission is free.

TCN Board meeting change

The Tri-County North Board of Education meeting scheduled for Monday, May 20, will instead be held on Monday, May 6, at 7:30 p.m. in the TCN High School Lecture Room.

Englewood Art Festival seeks parade participants

The Englewood Festival and Arts Commission is accepting applications for parade participants for the 50th annual Englewood Art Festival. This year’s festival will be held Saturday, Aug. 10 and Sunday, Aug. 11 at Centennial Park, 321 Union Blvd., Englewood. The parade will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday immediately following the 5K race. Applications for this event may be found at https://bit.ly/38xYG4y or by calling the Earl Heck Community Center at 937-836-5929.

Tornado siren testing in Preble County

For the 2024 tornado siren testing season, sirens in Preble County will be tested on the first Wednesday of each month at noon, weather permitting. In the event of inclement weather, testing will not occur and sirens will be tested the following month.

Eaton North Maple Street project under way

The City of Eaton’s 2024 North Maple Street complete reconstruction project is under way and will continue for approximately 8 months, according to city officials.For this reason, a construction and roadway closure will be in place from the intersection of North Maple and East Mechanic Street to the intersection of North Maple Street and Lexington Road. North Maple Street will only be open to residents who live in that section, emergency vehicles and school buses.

Parkinson’s exercise class

A new session of Parkinson’s Fit Club exercise class are being held each Wednesday at the Earl Heck Center, 201 N. Main St., Englewood. Classes run from 12:15-1 p.m. These classes are taught by Physical Therapists from Kettering Health’s NeuroRehab and Balance Center and are designed to empower people with Parkinson’s Disease to fight back against the disease with specific exercises to counteract movement challenges experienced by those with Parkinson’s. Classes are tailored for different levels of fitness and Parkinson’s symptoms. All ages and fitness levels are welcome. Through the support of the Parkinson’s Foundation, these classes are offered for free. For more information, call 937-401-7512.