Public hearing on annexation planned

Brookville Law Director Rod Stephan discusses the proposed zoning classifications for 85.611 acres of land located on Upper Lewisburg-Salem Road in Clay Township annexed to the city on Jan. 16. Terry Baver | The Register-Herald

BROOKVILLE — Council heard the first reading of an ordinance establishing the zoning classifications for 85.611 acres of land located on Upper Lewisburg-Salem Road in Clay Township annexed to the city on Jan. 16.

A joint public hearing with planning commission and council on the proposed zoning classifications ordinance is scheduled for Tuesday, May 7, at 8 p.m. in council chambers, located at 301 Sycamore St.

The 85.611 acres of land is comprised of three lots (2798, 2799, and 2800).

“Planning commission at its March 21 meeting made an initial recommendation for General Business in the front of the property and a R-1A Planned Development District to the rear,” law director Rod Stephan said.

In Section 1 of the ordinance, “the zoning classification of Lots 2798 and part of Lot 2799, being approximately 30 acres within Lot 2799, is hereby assigned the zoning classification of (GB) General Business District. The remainder of Lot 2799, being approximately 39.849 acres, and all of Lot 2780, is hereby assigned the zoning classification of (R-lA} (PD) Suburban Residential Planned Development Overlay District.”

Section II of the ordinance states “as required by Ohio Revised Code Section 709.023, Council has determined that the owner of the annexed territory shall provide a buffer separating the use of the annexed territory and the adjacent land remaining within the township.”

Section 11 states “the term “buffer” in Ohio Revised Code Section 709.023 includes open space, landscaping, fences, walls, and other structured elements, streets and street right-of-way, and bicycle and pedestrian paths and sidewalks.”

Stephan noted at the March 21 planning commission meeting, the 85.611 acres of land is adjacent to 59.401 acres that was annexed to the city in 2022.

Stephan said the 59.401 acre property was divided into two zoning classifications (General Business and R-1(B) Urban Residential District upon recommendation by planning commission and approved by council.

The ordinance “shall take effect 30 days after passage by council as provided by the Charter of the City of Brookville.”

In other business, city manager Jack Kuntz informed council a joint meeting with the Brookville Local Board of Education is being arranged.

“This meeting will be done in a workshop format, which the public is welcome to attend, on either July 11 or Aug. 15,” Kuntz said.

“I believe the meetings are normally scheduled at 6:30 p.m.,” Kuntz continued.

“I understand there may be conflicts in getting everyone (councilmembers) there, but if you could get a majority of you to agree on a date, I can send it to superintendent (Jason) Wood.

Brookville Mayor Chuck Letner asked council to check their schedules so the date for the work session can be determined by the May 7 council meeting.

Letner said after council has agreed on a date, Wood will be notified.

In other matters, Kuntz informed council city staff is working with some members of the small business community, the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce and the local chapter of the Small Business Administration to put together a series of “Business 101” classes.

“These free classes will offer a variety of topics for Brookville’s local business community,” Kuntz said.

“The classes will be held in the Brookville Fire Station and will be free for the local and regional business community, specifically our neighboring communities in and around northwest Montgomery County,” Kuntz continued.

Topics are:

• The Resource Network and Starting Right (June 10) – the session will introduce the various resources for small businesses and the basics of starting a business. The session will also cover what a small business owner should consider when it comes to legal, accounting, and insurance matters for the business.

• Access to Capital and Small Business Finance Basics (July 15) – the session will present several types of capital resources, how to be application and loan ready, and the importance of building banking relationships. In addition, the session will discuss the benefits of financial management and how to enhance financial management skills.

• Marketing and Beyond (Aug. 12) – the session will discuss government contracting on the federal, state and local levels, exporting as a growth strategy, and business exit strategies including succession planning. The session will then cover small business marketing and how to best find, reach, and engage customers.

Kuntz said the classes will be scheduled from approximately 8 a.m. until noon.

Reach Terry Baver at [email protected].