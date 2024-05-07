Behind the scenes at Earth Day

BJ Price

Earth Day was first observed by an estimated 20 million people on April 22, 1970. According to the Library of Congress, Senator Gaylord Nelson promoted Earth Day, calling upon students to fight for environmental causes and oppose environmental degradation with the same energy that they displayed in opposing the Vietnam War.

Fast forward to 1999 when the Preble Soil and Water Conservation District held its first Earth Appreciation Day at the former Woodland Trails Boy Scout Camp. That year, 633 sixth graders from across Preble County were invited to an outdoor event to gain a better appreciation for the world around us and to learn how to conserve our natural resources. In 2000, our Earth Day was moved to Pleasant Vineyard Ministries, where it remained for many years. This year’s event was held at the Preble County Historical Society Farm with sixth-grade classes from each of the five school districts in the county, in addition to a group of homeschool students. Each group of students had the chance to see six different presentations on a variety of natural resources-related subjects. Though we don’t usually hold our event on the actual Earth Day which is April 22, our event is held within a week or two of April 22.

The emphasis on conserving our natural resources as a part of our Earth Day event has not changed through the years. A few other things about our event have not changed either, and here’s a short list of some of what it takes to make it work:

Dedicated teachers. We began planning this year’s Earth Day event in late 2023. Sixth-grade teachers from all five county schools helped pick a date that would work for everyone. The teachers did activities in class and took part in a poster contest leading up to Earth Day.

Engaged students. It is great to have students taking part in a hands-on program, whether it be texturing soil or making paper. Our presenters always comment on the questions students have for them.

Loyal volunteers. We have presenters speaking on topics such as forestry, honeybees, soils, local history, electricity conservation, water quality, birding, land use, and more. Looking back in our Earth Day archives, some presenters have been volunteering off and on at the event for 20 years. These folks know what we need them to do without us even asking, and they deliver.

A great host. The Preble County Historical Society makes for an ideal location for the event. They have plenty of parking, a unique outdoor setting, and the staff and volunteers there trust us to come ‘play in their backyard’ for a day.

Nice weather. Looking ahead to this year’s Earth Day forecast made us not want to look at the forecast. There was a slight chance of rain showers in the morning with a better chance of showers in the afternoon. Thankfully, the rain never really did get with the program in the morning. It rained just enough be annoying and to get some students and adults damp but nothing approaching the level of soaked. We had a plan for what to do in the event of a downpour or lightning, and thankfully we experienced neither of them. But when asked a day ahead of time what the plan was for the weather, I replied, “I’ve got everything planned out that I possibly can, but with the weather, we are officially ‘winging it’ tomorrow.” And sometimes, that’s the best you can ask for at Earth Day, in farming, or with life in general.

