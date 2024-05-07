Planning for Applefest 30th anniversary under way

NEW PARIS – The New Paris Applefest celebrates its 30th anniversary this September, and organizers with the New Paris Chamber of Commerce/CVB are planning for what they’re calling an “Apple-tastic” event.

The celebration will recognize three decades of “deliciousness, entertainment, and community spirit,” officials say, during the festival slated for Friday-Sunday, Sept. 13-15 at New Paris Community Park.

“This year’s festival promises to be the biggest yet, with more vendors, more activities, and more apple-themed delights than ever before,” officials noted in a recent Facebook post. “Get ready to dance the day away with live music performances featuring local talents and special guests.”

Organizers say the festival will include a family fun zone with carnival rides and more, all the expected apple treats, and a craft and marketplace. A parade on Saturday, morning, Sept. 14, will showcase community groups, marching bands and more, and Saturday will close with a special fireworks display.

An Applefest 5K will be held Friday evening, Sept. 13, through New Paris and Natural Springs Resort and ending on the festival grounds.

The first Apple Fest in New Paris was held Sept. 23-24, 1994 at the Jefferson High School grounds on North Spring Street, to provide a recreational and financial opportunity for the village’s residents and spark pride in the community. The newly formed New Paris Chamber of Commerce under President Bill Sweet Jr. provided the financial backing for the event, according to historians. It was the first major event for New Paris since Pioneer Days was held in 1971.

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on X @emowenjr.