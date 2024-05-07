Twin Valley South’s softball team was in action twice last week, against Dixie on Monday and Tri-Village on Wednesday. SOFTBALL ROUNDUP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP

Twin Valley South

The Lady Panthers suffered a 7-2 loss Wednesday at Tri-Village to fall to 6-12 overall and 2-9 in conference play while the Lady Patriots improved to 16-1 and 9-0.

Kelsie Maggard went two for four and scored twice while Sidnee Elswick went two for three to lead the TVS attack. Ryliee Caldwell went one for three with an RBI. Lexi Thompson went one for two and Peyton Howard went one for one.

Hannah Thorpe took the loss. She pitched six innings, allowed six hits, seven runs, three earned, with three walks and three strike outs.

Kaley Brandon led Tri-Village by going two for three with a double, two runs and an RBI. Tai Mize went two or four with two runs. Emma Greer went one for four with two RBIs. Kenna Wilcox went one for three with a double and an RBI.

Elizabeth Poling earned the victory. She pitched seven innings, allowed seven hits, one earned run, with one walk and 10 strike outs.

National Trail

The Lady Blazers suffered a 13-1 loss Tuesday at home to Newton to fall to 2-15 overall and 0-10 in conference play while the Indians improved to 9-12 and 4-5.

Layla VanCulin earned the victory. She pitched seven innings, scattered six hits with no walks and 10 strike outs. She went two for five at the plate with a double, a stolen base, and three RBIs.

Kaelyn Petry went three for four with a pair of doubles, scored twice and drove in two runs. Breanna Ingle went two for three with a stolen base, scored twice and had two RBIs.

Hannah Williams went two for three with a stolen base and scored four times. Audrey Miller went one for four with a double and scored twice. Cori Haines went one for two with a double, three runs and one RBI. Mya Denlinger went one for four with one RBI.

Morgan House took the loss for National Trail. She pitched seven innings, allowed 10 hits, five earned runs, with five walks and one strike out.

Mya Ditmer went two for three with one run. Miranda Ott went one for three with an RBI. Ally Iberra and Jaleah Coffey both went one for three.

Preble Shawnee

The Lady Arrows scored a lopsided 14-3 victory Monday over Troy Christian. Delaney Klapper went three for four with a double, a triple, scored four runs and had one RBI.

Maddey Gibbs went two for three with a walk, four stolen bases, scored three times and had two RBIs. Mady Power went two for four with a double, a stolen base, and scored a run.

Layla Roberts went one for three with a triple, stole one base, scored twice, and had a pair of RBIs. Bethany Deaton went one for three with a triple, a stolen base, one run and three RBIs.

Lily Jones went one for two with a walk, one stolen base, scored twice and drove in one run. Sofi Jones went one for four with one RBI. Addison Sargeant-Eckert went one for four with a walk, a triple, a stolen base, scored one run and had two RBIs.

Power earned the victory. She pitched seven innings, allowed five hits, no earned runs, with four walks and nine strike outs.

Shawnee improved to 9-9 overall.

Northmont

The Lady Bolts scored a 13-2 victory Wednesday over Springfield in five innings to improve to 14-10 overall and 5-8 in conference play while the Lady Cats fell to 8-14 and 2-11.

Zoey Hodge pitched three innings, allowed two hits, no earned runs, no walks and struck out three. Kyleigh Gunter pitched two innings, allowed four hits, no earned runs, with one walk and two strike outs.

Hodge went three for three with a walk, one run and one RBI. Adee Kautz went two for three with a double, a home run, two runs and three RBIs. Jabria Bickerstaff went two for three with runs and three RBIs.

Gunter went two for three with one run and four RBIs. Lacie Knick went two for four and scored one run. Sydney Strickland went two for four with one run. Emily Bole went one for two and scored twice. Morgan Pendleton went one for four with one run and one RBI.

