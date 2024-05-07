Traffic changes planned for Ohio 122 project

Due to safety concerns for both motorists and crews, the maintenance of traffic plan for a resurfacing project on Ohio 122 in Preble County will be changed, and full, segmented closures are in effect this week. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Due to safety concerns for both motorists and crews, the maintenance of traffic plan for a resurfacing project on Ohio 122 in Preble County will be changed, and full, segmented closures are in effect this week. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Due to safety concerns for both motorists and crews, the maintenance of traffic plan for a resurfacing project on Ohio 122 in Preble County will be changed, and full, segmented closures are in effect this week. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

PREBLE COUNTY — Due to safety concerns for both motorists and crews, the maintenance of traffic plan for a resurfacing project on Ohio 122 in Preble County will be changed, and full, segmented closures are in effect this week.

Contractors for the Ohio Department of Transportation are repairing pavement and resurfacing Ohio 122 between Wolverton Road and the western corporation limit of Eaton. Originally, the traffic plan called for segmented closures in the westbound direction only, with traffic to be maintained in the eastbound direction. However, incidences of wrong-way drivers within the work zone have created growing safety concerns, and Ohio 122 will now be closed in both directions within each section.

On Thursday, May 9, Ohio 122 will be closed in both directions between Wolverton and Daily roads, and the restrictions in this section are anticipated to be in effect through early June. This will then be followed by a two-month closure between Daily and Toby roads, from approximately June 4 through Aug. 3, and then a two-month closure between Toby Road and the City of Eaton, from approximately Aug. 3 through early October.

Regardless of which segment is closed, the signed detour through the work zones is by way of U.S. 127, Ohio 725 and Ohio 177, Indiana 227 and Old Indiana 122 in Indiana. Access to residences will be maintained by way of flaggers.

Barrett Paving Materials Inc., was awarded a contract in the amount of $11.7 million to complete the project, and the remainder of the project is scheduled to be completed in the fall.

For ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information throughout the state, visit www.OHGO.com.