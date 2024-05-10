BASEBALL ROUNDUP

Preble Shawnee

CAMDEN — Preble Shawnee won back-to-back games 8-3 over Tri-County North on Monday and 3-2 over Franklin Monroe on Wednesday to improve to 3-14 overall and 2-8 in conference play.

Xander Davidson went two for four with a pair of doubles and four RBIs against Tri-County North. Caleb Blankenship went two for two with two runs, three stolen bases, and one RBI. Thomas Schlele had two RBIs with a pair of sacrifices. Gavin Schmidt went two for two with two stolen bases.

Blain Sorrell pitched four innings, allowed three hits and three runs with two walks and one strike out. Colton Strong worked two innings, allowed one hit, and had two strike outs. Gavin Schmidt pitched one inning, allowed no hits with two walks and two strike outs.

Parker Overcash led Tri-County North with two hits in three at bats and one RBI. Ryan Shively went one for two with a double and one run. Colton Vanwinkle drew a pair of walks and scored a run.

Carter Lake, Overcash and Shively each stole a base.

Zach Jean pitched four and one-third innings, allowed seven hits, seven runs (six earned), with four walks and five strike outs. Gabe Heltsley pitched one and two-thirds innings, allowed two hits, one run with two walks and a strike out.

Tri-County North fell to 9-10 and 3-7 in conference play.

Against Franklin Monroe the Arrows were led by Colton Strong with one hit in two at bats with one run and one RBI. Zarrin Walton went one for three with a run. Lane Lovely went two for three with one RBI. Xander Davidson and Landon Lovely both went one for two. Landon Lovely had one stolen base.

Davidson pitched four innings, allowed two hits, no runs, with one walk and three strike outs. Gavin Schmidt pitched one inning with one strike out. Colton Strong pitched two innings, allowed two hits and two runs with three walks.

National Trail

The Blazers defeated Tri High (Indiana) 8-0 on Monday and Northridge 4-1 on Tuesday to improve to 11-11 overall.

Chase Ruebush went two for two with a walk, three stolen bases and three runs against Tri High. Kellen Laird went one for two with two steals and one run. Cooper Lee went one for three with a double and two RBIs.

Jamison Watts pitched seven innings, allowed no hits, no runs with one walk and 15 strike outs.

Against Northridge the Blazers were led by Watts with two hits in three at bats with one run. Mason Leal went one for three with a double and an RBI. Cooper Lee went one for two with a run and one RBI. Cooper Smith had a sacrifice fly for one RBI.

Braylon Coffey pitched five innings, allowed seven hits, no earned runs, with seven strike outs. Andrew Hamm pitched two innings, gave up no hits, no earned runs with two walks and four strike outs.

Twin Valley South

The Panthers scored a 7-3 victory over Emmanuel Christian Academy on Monday to improve to 4-12 overall.

Seth Carver drew a walk, stole a base, and scored one run. Brayden Childers went on for three with a run and one RBI. Cais Kingsley went one for three with a walk and stole three bases.

Parker Howard went two for three with one run. Dustin Miller went one for four with one run. Chandler Ulrich went two for four with a stolen base and a double. Tyler Wampler went one for three with one run and one RBI. Keaton Watts went one for four with two steals and one run.

Zach Cook pitched four innings, allowed two hits, no runs, with one walk and two strike outs. Laiden Carver pitched three innings, allowed three hits, no earned runs, with four strike outs.

Reach Ron Nunnari at (937) 684-9124 or email [email protected].