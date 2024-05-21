Lady Devils fall in tourney to Bethel-Tate

The Lady Devils pose with their district runner-up plaque and medals following their 4-1 loss to Bethel-Tate. Submitted photo

HAMILTON — Brookville took a 1-0 lead Thursday in the district softball tournament but Bethel-Tate rallied with two runs in the fifth and two in the seventh to score a 4-1 victory.

With the loss Brookville ends its season as district runner-up at 15-7 while Bethel-Tate improved to 19-8.

The Lady Devils took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning. Melina Davidson drew a two out walk and advanced to second on a passed ball. Grace Burton singled to score Davidson to put Brookville on top.

In the top of the fifth Emma Moorehead singled and Kenzie Gillen drew a walk for Bethel-Tate. Allyson Thompson singled to center to load the bases. Addi Redmond singled on a ground ball to center to score Moorehead and Gillen to give the Lady Tigers a 2-1 lead.

Brookville loaded the bases in the bottom of the fifth with two outs when Kara Gardner reached on an error with Davidson and Burton both drawing a walk. A pop out to the catcher ended the threat.

The Lady Tigers boosted their lead to 4-1 in the top of the seventh. Haley Johnson received an intentional walk. She was thrown out at second when Allyson Thompson grounded into a fielder’s choice for the second out.

Redmon singled to right center and an error enabled Thompson to score with Redmon reaching third. Addysyn Bohl singled to left to bring Redmon home.

Davidson hit a two out line drive single to left in the bottom of the seventh but a pop-up to second ended the game as Bethel-Tate advanced with the 4-1 win.

Haley Johnson earned the victory. She pitched seven innings, allowed four hits, no earned runs, with three walks and four strike outs.

Burton took the loss for Brookville. She pitched seven innings, surrendered 12 hits, with three walks and three strike outs. Burton led the Lady Devils offense with two hits in three at bats and one RBI.

Redmond led Bethel-Tate by going four for four with a triple, one run and three RBIs.

